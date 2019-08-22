Deaths in Limerick - August 22, 2019

The death has occurred of Denis Francis Collins, of Monaleen, Castletroy, Limerick and Ballinspittle, Cork

Formerly of Old Court, Ballinspittle, Co Cork, died peacefully on August 21, 2019, in the loving care of Tearmann Ward, St. Camillus' Hospital, beloved husband of Flora and much loved father of Anthony, Frances, Brian and Victoria. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Sheila (South Africa), brother-in-law Denny, sister-in-law Myra, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral arriving at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinspittle on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Ring Roone Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society. Further details from Cross' Funeral Homes, Limerick on 061-410744.

The death has occurred of Tommy Hartnett

of Milltown, Kilteely, Limerick

On August 22, 2019, peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, Daughter Rose, Sons Tom, Joe, Pat, Martin Kieran and Marcus, brothers John and Michael, sister Marie, daughers in law, sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren, extended family and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Cill Bhride Care Centre, Kilteely this Friday at 6pm with removal to Kilteely Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery.