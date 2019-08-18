Deaths in Limerick - August 18, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Tom Walsh, of Kildimo, in the loving care of the staff of Abbot Close Nursing Home on the 17th August, 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Eamonn, sisters-in- law, brother-in- law, nephews, Gabriel Quinn, Paul, Brendan and Aiden Walsh, nieces Carmel Hennessy and Deirdre McCarthy, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandniece, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph's Church, Kildimo, today, Sunday, 18th August, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 19th August, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Betty Talbot, Cois-Má, Croom and Darrian, Daughters of Charity, LisnagryDied on the 18th August 2019 peacefully.

Daughter of the late Peter and Theresa and sister of the late Theresa and Peter.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family Kathleen, Breda, Patricia, Marion, Terry, and Angela, aunt, brothers-in law, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, all her friends in Lisnagry.

Reposing on Monday, 19th August at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, at 6pm, with removal at 7:30pm to St Mary’s Church, Croom.Funeral on Tuesday, 20th August, after 12 noon requiem Mass to Relig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Anton McNally, of Cosgrave Park, Moyross, who died (suddenly) at home. Very deeply regretted by his parents Natasha O' Halloran & Ger Mc Nally, son Rìan & his mother Katie, brother Luke, sister Megan, grandparents Tony & Breda, other relatives & large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (August 20th) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm with removal afterwards to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Requiem Mass Wednesday (August 21st) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Anne Lowe (nee Meehan) late of Thomondgate and formerly of Fulflex, peacefully in the tender care of Beech Lodge Care Facility surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Joe. Dearly loved mother of Kim, Robert, Elizabeth, David and Gary. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Lyndsey, Mark, David, Áine and Martha, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Clement, sisters Maeve and Vera, nephews, nieces, extended family, her lifelong friend Breda Broe and many other friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral home, Thomas Street this Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Limerick branch.

The death has occurred of Christopher Greaney, Broadford. Deeply regretted by his brothers Joe, Johnny, Garry and Anthony, sisters Mary Corbett (Monagea) and Joan Keating (Rockchapel), partner Mary Keating, best friend Pat, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements later

The death has occurred of Sr. Marie Fitzgerald, Dún Na Bó, Willowfield Rd., Ballinamore, Leitrim / Abbeyfeale, Limerick



Formerly of Clash Rd. Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. Peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors and staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by her parents Bridie and Joe, her sisters, Philly, Kate, Anne, Joan and her brother Richard. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Helen (Cleary), Nuala (Maher), Margaret (O'Connor), Carmel (O'Donoghue), Gerardine (O'Callaghan), her brothers Edward, Jack, Geoffrey, Garrett, Jim & Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, her Mercy Community, Ballinamore and the Mercy Sisters of the Northern Province, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, 16 Dún na Bó, Ballinamore, on Monday from 1pm until 6pm with family time thereafter. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

The death has occurred of Claire Fitzgerald (née Tierney), of Athlunkard, Corbally, Limerick / Athy, Kildare. Late of Salisbury House, Athy, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home. Claire, beloved wife of the late Seán, sadly missed by her loving sons Rory, Juan & Daragh, grandchildren Ruth, Jody, Lisa, Heather, Alix, Seán & Ross, daughters-in-law Anne, Audrey & Colette, brothers Philip & Aidan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends, especially Maeve Earlie.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (Aug. 19th) from 5pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Aug. 20th) at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.