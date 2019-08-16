Deaths in Limerick - August 16, 2019

The death has occurred of Sadie (Sadie) Bennett (nee Irwin), who died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on August 15th, 2019, beloved wife of the late David and dearest sister to the late Fr. John, Jim and Maura. Deeply regretted by her sons John and Martin, daughters Rosarie (Hannan) and Noreen (Scanlon), sons-in-law Michael and Dermot, daughter-in-law Marie,grandchildren Kieran, Brian, Sarah, Diarmuid, Connall, Killian, Olivia and David, brother Fr. Michael, sister-in-law Maree, brother-in-law Dr.Patrick, nephews, nieces, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Saturday, August 17th, from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Granagh on Sunday, July 18th, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Donations to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Fenton, of Cloughnadromin, Ballysimon. Beloved husband of the late Lily. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Pat, Willie, Larry, daughters Anne, Mary, Cathy, Geraldine & Carmel, sister Ann (U.S.A.), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, extended family and friends.

Reposing a Cross' Funeral Home (Gerald Griffin Street) this Sunday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Boher. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballysimon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nancy O'Callaghan (née O'Donnell), DeValera Park, Thomondgate, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Joe. Dearly loved mother of Dermot, Ursula and Patrick. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Mary and Susan, son-in-law Jim, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Breda and Ita, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law Tina and Breda, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral home, Thomas Street, this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McNamara, Stenson Park, Farranshone, formerly of 'Macs Shop' Kileely & Limerick Corporation. Beloved husband of the late Rita and father of the late Rossum & Breda (Brennan).Very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Ursula, sons Richard & Jeffrey, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Noel, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass Monday at 1.00pm in St. Munchin's Church, with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (ext) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tommy Hanrahan, Killeely, late of Kent, England.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Tommy is sadly missed by his loving son Brian, daughters Audrey, Majella, Sinead and Carol, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Jocelyn, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday (Aug. 17th) from 5pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 6:30pm. Funeral on Sunday (Aug. 18th) after 11:30am Mass to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.