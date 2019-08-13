Deaths in Limerick - August 13, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully in St James's Hospital, Dublin) of John Joseph Gleeson of John Gleeson’s Pub, Wexford Street and South Circular Road, Dublin. Formerly of Well View, Kyle, Cappamore.

Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), sons Michael and Donal, daughter Majella, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Amelie, Daniel, Imogen, Alex and Adam, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Wednesday (August 14) from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal afterwards to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport.

Requiem Mass Thursday (August 15) at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. James's Hospital

The death has occurred (peacefully at Portland, North Circular Road, Limerick) of Joe Brooks of Drumorna, Cloughkeating, Patrickswell. Formerly of Fountain, Ennis, Co. Clare.

Beloved husband of Noreen and dearly loved father of Michelle, Aidan, Joseph and Sarah. Brother of the late Fr Michael. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Johanna, his beloved grandchildren Mia, Thomas, Jamie, Emma, Grace and Ellie, brothers Donal, Thomas, sisters Maura Cogswell and Ann Hurley, sister-in-law Phil, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Raheen Church on Thursday (August 15) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital) of Joseph Patrick Clarkin of Sutton, Dublin. Formerly of Castleconnell and Belfast.

Beloved husband of Breeda, loving father to Sarah, Sinéad, Caoimhe and Deirdre. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Jan, Paul, Kevin and Ronan; grandchildren Cillian, Jude and Sarah, Hannah, Joseph and Grace, Oscar and Macan and Corrie, Hugh and Lochlann, his brothers and sisters Noel, Patricia, Colm and Mairéad; extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at The Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Foxfield, Raheny between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday with Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday (August 15) at St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton. Burial afterwards at St. Fintan’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Blackrock Hospice) of Pamela Mary Miller (née Gleeson) of Foxrock, Dublin / Stepaside, Dublin. Formerly William Street, Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Max. Dearly beloved mother of Max Jr., Suzanne, Judi, Greg, Gary and the late Mark. Adored granny to her grandchildren Luke, Evie, Alex, Gary, Sam, Jane, Sophie, Ben, Jason, Alison, Geoff, Tom, Monique and Aimee. Loved and remembered always by her sister Jill, daughters-in-law Ann-Marie, Ciara and Sandra, son-in-law Trevor and Oisin, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral service on Wednesday (August 14) at 2.30pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice.

The death has occurred of Gerard Sam O'Brien of St Munchin's Terrace, Thomondgate, Limerick. Late of Krups.

Regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Gerard, step-daughter Tanya and her husband Mark, stepdaughter Vicky and her partner Michael, his grandsons Taylor, Dean, Dale and his pal Jayden, brother Patrick, sisters Kay, Frances, Christine, Geraldine and Veronica, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am at St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully at her daughter’s home in Cornwall, UK) of Mary O'Shea (née Crowe) of St Patrick's Road, Singland, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Sean O'Shea and very deeply regretted by her daughter Jackie, son Daniel, son-in-law Tim, grandson Thomas, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (August 15) from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road.

Requiem Mass on Friday (August 16) at 11am with burial afterwards at St. Mary's New Cemetery, Ballingarry.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Fergus Quane of Meadowbrook, Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick. Formerly of Bell Tavern, Broad Street.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Áine, children Kate and Ben, mother Mary, brothers Michael, Ivan & Karl, mother-in-law Bríd, sisters-in-law Susan and Ann, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thursday (August 15) from 4.30pm. Removal to St John’s Cathedral at 6.30pm with Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran) of Cornelius (Con, Connie) Rice of Árd Na Gréine, Bulgaden, Kilmallock.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine (nee McCrohan) daughters Máire, Norma, Bernadette, Áine and Úna, sons, Niall, Padraig and Gerard, brothers Andy, Willie and Tommy, sister Bridget, sisters-in-law Mary and Phil and Phil’s husband George, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Wednesday evening from 5pm at his residence in Bulgaden (eircode: V35 W215) followed by evening prayer at 8pm.

Funeral to arrive at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden for Funeral Mass at 12 midday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dr. Angeline Gabriel Smith of Tubberyquin, Ballyneety, Limerick. Late of 'Ivy Bush', Barrowhouse, Athy, Kildare.

Daughter of the late Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Remi, son Jules, mother Anna, brothers Andrew, Paul and Peter, sisters Catherine, Anna, Lisa and Carol, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse on Wednesday at 12 midday with removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.