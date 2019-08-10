Deaths in Limerick - August 10, 2019

The death has occurred of Janet Walsh (née MacCabe), Lanahrone Avenue, Irish Estates, Corbally, Limerick. Janet passed away peacefully on the 9th August 2019, in the presence of her loving family and the loving care of the staff of Milford Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Survived by sons Mark, Pat and David, daughters Claire and Janet, brothers Hugh, Conail, Ivor and Ernan, daughters-in-law Mary, Patricia and Janet, sons-in-law Aidan and John, eleven grandchildren, her great-grandson, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Reposing on Monday, 12th August, at Milford Care Centre from 5 pm to 7 pm followed by removal to St. Munchin's College Chapel.Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 13th August, at 11 am. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary Heffernan, Gurtacloona, Knockainey, Limerick. Heffernan, Mary, Gurtacloona, Knockainey, on the 9th of August 2019 at St John's Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by her step-brother D.J., niece, nephews, sisters in law Joan and Maureen, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick on Monday from 6pm with removal at 7.30 pm to St Mary's Church, Knockainey. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.