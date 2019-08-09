Deaths in Limerick - August 9, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Daly (née Casey), Ballyallinan, Rathkeale, Limerick. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply missed by her husband Jeremiah, daughters Martina and Joanne (Cagney, Castletown Conyers), adored grandchildren Gerard, Niamh, Cillian, brother Jimmy, niece Marian, treasured son-in-law John, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Saturday from 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale arriving at 8.15p.m. approx. Requiem Mass Sunday at 1 p.m. Burial afterwards in Cloncagh new cemetery.