Deaths in Limerick - August 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Denny McCarthy, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8th. 2019 at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his family.Denny is sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Denis, Chris, James, Michael and Bernard, brothers Dan (England) and John (England), sister Mary (Newmarket), mother-in-law Mary O’Sullivan, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption Mountcollins. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Breeda Hinton (née Keogh), Ballinagarde, Ballyneety, Limerick. Passed away peacefully at her residence in the UK on the 9th July 2019.Deeply regretted by her husband Donald, sons Anthony and Christopher, sisters Kathleen and Anne, brothers John and Denny, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all other relatives and friends.

Interment to take place in the UK.