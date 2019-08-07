Deaths in Limerick - August 7, 2019

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Dowling, Shanrath, Castlemahon, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died on the 6th August 2019 peacefully at UHL. Deeply regretted by his sisters Peig Enright, Ita Twomey, Evelyn Fassler, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Thursday, 8th August from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church at 9 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 9th August, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Joe Behan of Cluain Mhuire, Pallaskenry and Shanagolden. Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his Partner Irene. Deeply regretted by his Daughter Ann Marie, her Mother Helen, Noel, PJ & Des Corbett, Son In Law Aidan, Grandchildren, Brothers, Sisters, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives & Friends, kind Neighbours especially Larry & Stephanie.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home Shanagolden this Thursday (August 8th) from 5-8pm with removal to Shanagolden Church.Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.