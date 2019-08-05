Deaths in Limerick - August 5, 2019

The death has occurred of Brian Scanlon, of Fuchsia Drive, Goulane, Firies, Kerry and Patrickswell, Limerick

Of Fuchsia Drive, Goulane, Firies and formerly of Faha, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick, passed away on 3rd August, dearly loved by his partner Kate and adored father of Jack, Maria, Adam and Alex, parents Michael and Mary, brothers Mark and Aidan and their partners Cliona and Sarah, nephews, Kate's mother Mary Hopkins, Lixnaw, sister Nora and partner Colin, grandmother Teresa Sheehy, Glin, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies tomorrow Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to St Gertrude's Church, Firies on Wednesday morning for 11.00 Mass. Burial afterwards to Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Staff (née Griffin) of Ardlahan, Kildimo, Limerick

On August 4, 2019, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved mother of Michael, Andrew, John Joe, Margaret and Tony.Wife of the late John Staff. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Chrissie and BB, sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing on Monday evening, August 5, at St Joseph’s Church, Kildimo, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 6th August, at St Joseph’s Church, Kildimo, at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards at Kildimo Cemetery.