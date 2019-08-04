Deaths in Limerick - August 4, 2019

The death has occurred of Sr. Regina Barry, of the Sisters of Mercy, Mount St. Vincent, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick City, Limerick

Formerly of Mary Immaculate College.

Sr. Regina died peacefully in the care of the staff and sisters of Catherine McAuley House. Deeply regretted by her sisters Criena, Kitty and Ann, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and her Mercy Community.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5pm with Evening Prayer at 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joseph Crawford of Cosgrove Park, Moyross

Deeply loved and sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen, Chris, Marie and Stella, brothers Martin and Gerard, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street Tuesday, August 6 from 4.30pm to 6pm, followed by removal to Corpus Christi Church Moyross Limerick. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, August 7 at 11am, with funeral afterwards to Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John O'Donnell of Sexton Street, Limerick City and Ballinacurra Weston,

Late of O’Malley Park, Limerick and Beech Grove Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston. Survived by his wife Kitty, sons and daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, all other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday from 5pm to 6:30pm, followed by removal to St. Saviour’s Dominican’s Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Mary O’Reilly (née Brosnan), of Knockanaire, Tournafulla, Limerick

Mary, wife of the late Batt and mother of the late John, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday August 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary is sadly missed by her sons Bernard and D.J., daughters Noreen and Sheila, sister Josie (USA), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Mountcollins Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Home Care Team.