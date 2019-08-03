Deaths in Limerick - August 3, 2019

The death has occurred of Maureen Airey (née Curtin) of Tiernahilla, Ballingarry, Limerick

Suddenly on Friday, August 2. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, children Denise, Siobhan, Miriam and Ronan, sons in-law Kieran and James, daughter-in-law Shivaun, adoring grandchildren Isobel, Jonathan, Meadbh, Laura and Sophie, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry this Sunday evening, August 4, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, arriving at St Mary's Church, Cloncagh for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday please.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Mulcahy, of the Lee Estate, Island Road, Limerick City,

Late of Athlunkard Nursing Home, Geraldines AFC, St. Mary's Band, St. Mary's Scouts and St. Mary's CDP. Survived by wife Kathleen, daughter Catherine and sons Derek, Joseph, Gerard and Raymond, 12 grandchildren, sisters Peggy Mulcahy and Patsy Ring, four daughters in law and one son in law, all other relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday, August 6, from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, August 7, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.