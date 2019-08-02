Deaths in Limerick - August 2, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Anne Hennessy. Of Lowtown, Galbally, Limerick

Formerly of Carrickaroche, Galbally. Mary Anne. Predeceased by her brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Nora, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, friends, neighbours & relatives.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally this Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helen McInerney of Kileely Court, Kileely, Limerick

Late of the Cross Roads Thomondgate, Limerick. Mother of the late Keith. Deeply regretted by loving husband Ray, sons Ray and Niall, daughter-in-law Martha, grandchildren, all other relitives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing Monday, August 5 at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 3.30pm to 5.00pm followed by removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Tuesday the 6th August at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Brien of Old Cork Road, Charleville, Cork and Kilmallock, Limerick

After a brief illness, at University Hospital Limerick.

Ex Binchy’s & Keatings Bakeries.

Brother of the late Mickie and Angela.

Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousin Bridie (Sheehan), relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’ Malley Funeral Home’s on Sunday from 4:30pm until 6pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Charleville.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm. Funeral after to local cemetery.