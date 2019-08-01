Deaths in Limerick - August 1, 2019

The death has occurred of Enda KIely of Ashbrook Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick. Late of Na Piarsaigh, Limerick and Blackrock, Cork GAA clubs.

Sadly missed by his fiancée Christine Duvenhage; parents Bill and Ann, sister Mairead, brothers Liam & Senan, sister-in-law Laura, brothers-in-law Kieran & Adrian, nephew Donncha, nieces Hannah and Naomi, uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Remains will arrive at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Tuesday (August 6) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium (for family & close friends only).

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind or Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Irene O'Brien (née Walsh) of Summerville Gardens, South Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Tony and dearly loved mother of Bob, Tony, Aidan, Linda and the late Evelyn. Sister of the late Zita (Hogan). Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday (August 5) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of Angela Real (née Quinn) of Plassey Avenue, Corbally, Limerick. Late of New Street.

Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmie) and dearly loved mother of Gerard, Peter and Colette. Sadly missed by her loving children, daughters-in-law Attracta and Marian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece Ethna, sisters-in-law Patsy and Mary, the extended Real and Quinn families, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick this Friday (August 2) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally.

Requiem mass on Saturday (August 3) at 11am with cremation service afterwards at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (unexpetedly) of Liam Houlihan of Crawford Street Bruff.

Predeceased by his father Paddy and mother Maisie. Sadly missed by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandnieces grandnephews, extended family and friends and his faithful companions Ziggy and Bailey.

Remains will arrive to Ss. peter and Paul's Church, Bruff on Friday (August 2) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Theresa Jackson (née Walsh) of Island Lodge, Walsh Island, County Offaly. Formerly of Croom, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Len, daughters Elisa, Joe and Emma, brothers Thomas, Pete and Michael, sons-in-law Michael and Sean, grandchildren extended family and friends.

Removal from her home on Friday (August 2) arriving at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private on Friday Morning Please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Riverdale House Nursing Home) of Mary McDonagh (née Russell) of College Park, Corbally.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Eamonn (retired An Garda Síochána), children Caroline, Michael, Elaine (Cantillon) and Clare (White); grandchildren, sons-in-law Mike and George, daughter-in-law Jackie, sisters Eileen (Hickey, USA), Nuala (Flannery) & Teresa (Murphy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at St John’s Cathedral on Friday (August 2) at 1pm with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Ned O'Connell of J.F. Kennedy Place, Charleville, County Cork. Formerly of Dromcollogher, County Limerick.

Father of the late Aileen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen (nee Lordan), daughter Mary, sons Eddie, D.J & Paudie, daughters-in-law Joan, Mercedes & Paula, grandchildren and great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’ Malley’s Funeral Home, New Line, Charleville on Friday (August 2) from 6.30pm until 8.30pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Charleville.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Gorman of Teesdale Avenue, Isleworth, Middlesex. Formerly of Kealogue, Oola.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Caroline, brother Con, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Reposing at Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgrean, this Friday (August 2) at 7pm with removal at 8pm to Oola Church.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.