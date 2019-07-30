Deaths in Limerick - July 30, 2019

The death has occurred of Paddy Hennessy, of Lower Main Street, Kilfinane, Limerick

On July 29, peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Phil, devoted father of Jim, Brid, Neilus, Joanne, Kate, and dear brother of Jimmy, Peggy, Brid, Neilus and the Late Willie and adoring grandchildren. Sadly missed by his family, nephews and nieces, relatives, kind neighbours, Large circle of Friends.

RIP

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons funeral home, Kilfinane this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Andrew's Church, Kilfinane. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Enda Kiely, of Ashbrook Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Enda (late of Na Piarsaigh, Limerick and Blackrock, Cork GAA Clubs) is sadly missed by his fiancée Christine Duvenhage, parents Bill and Ann, sister Mairead, brothers Liam and Senan, sister-in-law Laura, brothers-in-law Kieran and Adrian, nephew Donncha, nieces Hannah and Naomi, uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Patrick Kenny of Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick City, Limerick

On July 28, 2019, suddenly. Beloved son of Brenda and Robert. Dearly loved brother of Imelda. Sadly missed by his loving grandmother, aunts, uncles, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.