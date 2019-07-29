Deaths in Limerick - July 29, 2019

The death has occurred of John Savage, Norbiton Hill, Raheen, Limerick, formerly of Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick and late of An Garda Síochána on 28th July 2019 peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of Noreen. Much loved father of Tracy and Jane. Sadly missed by his son-in-law, grandchildren, brother Patrick, sisters Eileen (O’ Leary), Lil (Cronin), Bridget (Hannan), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House strictly private.