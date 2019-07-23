Deaths in Limerick - July 23, 2019

The death has occurred of Thomas Cantillon, of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road

Late of Irish Cement Ltd and Limerick School of Music.

Thomas, died (unexpectedly) in France. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Jack, Marisia, David, Philip and Anthony. Deeply regretted by his wife, children, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister Teresa, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Thursday, July 25 at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass Friday, July 26 at 11am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

The death has occurred of Imelda Harrington (née Brady), of Garryspillane, Knocklong, Limerick and Gort, Galway

Formerly of Ballinakill, Gort, Co. Galway on July 21, 2019 - Imelda. Predeceased by her loving husband Timothy (Buddy).

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Timothy, Michael, John and Dennis, daughters Marie and Claire, daughters-in-law Linda and Sarah, son-in-law Glenn, generous and kind nana to Chloe, Nathan and Devon, neighbours, friends and relatives.

Rest in Peace

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE 22 from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong at 8.45pm. Requeim Mass on Thursday 11.30am followed by burial in Shanaglish Cemetery, Gort, Co. Galway arriving at 2.15 pm (approx.)

The death has occurred of Monica Ho (née Finlay)

Raheen, Limerick

Monica Ho

The private funeral has taken place of the late Monica Ho (née Finlay), Raheen, Limerick. Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, in the care of Talbot Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Very sadly missed by her loving daughters Carol, Simmui and Lorraine, son Paul, sons-in-law Niall, Nicky and Larry, daughter-in-law Jackie, grandchildren Laura, Jessie, Greg, Nicole, Sam, James, Shayne, Sophie-Jayne, Conor and Matthew, relatives, Peter and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

House Private. Please forward condolences and sympathy messages to Staffords Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Mc Mahon of Bowman Street, Limerick City

Elizabeth, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by her brothers Christy and Frank, sisters Ann and Christina, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday, July 25 from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal afterwards to St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Requiem Mass Friday, July 26 at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Moore of Laurel Park, Patrickswell

On July 22, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Babs (nee Riordan) son Patrick and daughter Michelle (Perry), son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Helen, adoring grandchildren Gemma, Ben, Dom, Kian, Josh and Amy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing on Thursday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, from 6pm, with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell. Funeral on Friday after 11.30am Requiem Mass to St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

The death has occurred of Ann Reidy (née Neilon), of Newtown, Askeaton

On July 22, 2019, aged 98. Dearly missed by her loving family, daughters Brigid (Collins), Marion (Hough), Patricia (Ryan), sons-in -law, Kevin, John, Mike, her eight grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. John’s the Baptist Church, Kilcornan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Castletown Cemetery, Pallaskenry.

The death has occurred of Martin Ryan of 1 Toher Road and formerly of Lacka, Doon, Limerick

On July 23, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Nenagh after a short illness, Martin. Deeply regretted by his brother Matt, sister-in-law Breda, nephew Liam, nieces Marie Moloney, Nano, Joanne Tobin and Brid, husbands & partner, grandnephews, grandnieces, his carer Ann O’Brien, relatives, friends and all who looked after him in Cappamore Day Care Centre.

Rest in peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon Wednesday evening, July 24 from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.