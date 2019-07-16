Deaths in Limerick - July 16, 2019

The death has occurred of Noel Cregg, of Broadford, Clare and Croom, Limerick

Formerly of Whetstone, London and Croom, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully, at the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe.

Husband of the late Kathleen (nee Fennessy).

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Dara, sons David and Adrian, son-in-law Richard, daughters-in-law Gilly and Lisa, grandchildren, brother Tony, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mc Mahon’s Funeral Home, Blackwater, this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in Truagh Church this Thursday at 1pm, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Shaughnessy (Mary Shan) (née O'Shaughnessy) (Please note change of funeral arrangements)

Quinns Cottages, Rosbrien, Limerick

Mary, died (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Bridie, Gerard, Patrick and Willie. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-greatgrandchild, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Pauline Collins, brother-in-law Clement O'Shaughnessy, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday, July 16 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Wednesday, July 17 at 12noon for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.