Deaths in Limerick - July 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Woods (née Connolly), Ballytarsna, Cashel, Tipperary / Anglesboro, Limerick. July 15th 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Mary, beloved mother of the late Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Anthony, John and Brendan, daughters Deirdre and Colette, son-in-law Chris, daughters-in-law Caroline, Anne-Marie and Jo, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers Jerry and Michael, sisters Elizabeth and Peggy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Cloneen Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Mary O'Shaughnessy (Mary Shan) (née O'Shaughnessy)

Quinns Cottages, Rosbrien, Limerick. Mary, died (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Bridie, Gerard, Patrick & Willie. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-greatgrandchild, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Pauline Collins, brother-in-law Clement O'Shaughnessy, other relatives & friends.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Wednesday (July 17th) at 12noon for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Jimmy Griffin, Clarke Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Late of Limerick Fire Brigade, Jimmy, died (peacefully) at St. John's Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the Late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Michael, Christy, Gerard, Ron, Mary and Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Stan, sisters Nancy and Patsy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (16th July) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Wednesday (17th July) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Cyril Duggan, Cabinteely, Dublin / Kilmallock, Limerick, on July 13 (peacefully) surrounded by his family. Will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his devoted wife Kathleen, children Catherine and Jim, grandchildren Kate and James, daughter-in-law Marie, brother Raymond, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, former colleagues in Údarás na Gaeltachta, the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, and many friends.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) this Tuesday from 4pm (with family in attendance), followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely Village at 5.30, arriving at 6.pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. Family flowers only please. House Private.

The death has occurred of John Clancy, Glassdrum, Cappawhite, Tipperary / Ballingarry, Limerick. July 14 2019, (suddenly), John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggie, daughter Mairéad, sons Pat, Seamus, Sean, Derek, Danny & Joe, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, Mairéad’s partner Owen, his 20 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite (E34 WR83) Tuesday evening (16th July) from 6.30 o’c with removal at 8.30 to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Oonagh Bourke, Dalkey, Dublin / Limerick, July 12, 2019, (peacefully) in her 99th year, in the loving care of her niece Lydia. Very sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing Wednesday in Quinn’s of Glasthule 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey arriving for 10 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.