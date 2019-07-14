Deaths in Limerick - July 14, 2019

The death has occurred of Marie Moore (née O'Flaherty) Colbert Park, Janesboro, Limerick. Survived by her loving husband Frank, daughters Lorraine, Andrea, Cecilia, Deirdre, Susanne, Christine and Maria, son Frank, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughter in law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday, from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne (Anna) McDonnell, late of Abbey Court, Father Russell Road Limerick, formerly of The Shop Ballykeefe, who passed away on July 14th 2019 peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home Croom.sister of the late Martin and John.Regretted by her sisters in law Veronica and Barbara, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.Removal to Raheen Church this Monday evening arriving at 7pm.Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Barron Poultaloon, Fedamore, Co. Limerick. Deeply regretted by his parents Christy and Mary, sister Joan, children Jennifer, Julia, David and Katie, son in law Stephen, brother-in-law Bobby, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday, July 16, at Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety, from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday July 17, at 12 noon and funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Fedamore. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre