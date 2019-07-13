Deaths in Limerick - July 13, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael O' Mahony, Caledonian Place, Limerick City, Limerick

Formerly of Irish Wire. July 13th 2019 peacefully at St. Pauls Nursing home. Beloved husband of the late Josephine. Sadly missed by Pat and Margaret Kelly and family( Ballinacurra Road), nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Pauls Nursing Home Chapel this Monday evening from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Adrian Murphy, The Park, Rosmor, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his wife Gillian, brothers Joe, Martin, Pat, Keiran, Frankie, TJ, Paul and Damien, sisters Margaret, Geraldine, Theresa and Bridget, all other relatives and friends and beloved dog Lucy.

Reposing on Monday (15th July) at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 6pm until 7.30pm. Arriving for 11am Mass on Tuesday (16th July) to St. John's Cathedral. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon Co. Clare at 1pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Paul Dunworth, Rose Cottage, Gortboy, Newcastle West, Limerick. It is with great sadness the death has occurred of Paul Dunworth. Formerly of Limerick County Council. Paul passed away peacefully at his home on the 12th of July, surrounded by his loving family and in the care of Milford Hospice Home Care Team and the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Nurses. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his loving wife Debbie (O’Shaughnessy), sons Billy, Paul and Denny, daughters Trudy (Butler) and Martha (Fitzgerald), daughters-in-law Bridget, Robin and Zara, sons-in-law Jim and JP, much loved grandchildren Emma, Callum, Molly, Serena, Liam, Debbie and Oscar, his cousins Mary Hunt, John, Bill and Mike Cremin, other cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home, Rose Cottage, Gortboy, Newcastle West (postal code V42 AOO2) on Sunday, 14th of July, from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Monday, 15th July, for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the Old Graveyard, Churchtown, Newcastle West. Family flowers only please, donations if desired Milford Hospice Home Care Team and the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Nurses.