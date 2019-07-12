Deaths in Limerick -July 12, 2019

The death has occurred of Peggy Guina (née Cahill), Killeline, Newcastle West, Limerick. Peggy died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of 3C at University Hospital Limerick on Friday the 12th of July. Survived by her husband Gerard, daughters Mary (Mullenger) and Caroline , son Gerard, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Callum, Joe, Aaron, Conor, Katie and Lauren. Brother Dan Cahill (Kildimo), sister Eileen O'Donoghue (Dunmanway), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Sunday, 14th July, from 7:30pm to 9pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 9:30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 15th July, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.



The death has occurred of John de Courcy, Donnybrook, Dublin / Limerick. John died peacefully after a long illness, at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross; beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of Linda, Colin and Gavin. Sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in the Church of Our Lady, Queen of Peace, Merrion Road followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.