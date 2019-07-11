Deaths in Limerick - July 11, 2019

The death has occurred of Maurice Barrett, of Doorlus, Granagh, Limerick

Died on July 10, 2019, unexpectedly at his home. Beloved husband of Marie, and dear father to Ailbhe, Esther and Louise. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, family circle and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing on Friday, July 12 at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom at 6pm with removal at 7pm to St Joseph's Church, Granagh. Funeral Mass on Saturday after 12 noon Mass to the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Breda Flynn (née Conway), of Nessan Court, Raheen, Limerick

Formerly of Buncrana Co. Donegal. July 11, 2019 peacefully at the Ennis Road Care Facility. Beloved wife of the late Eamonn. Dearly loved mother of James, Sheila and Brendan.

Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Aideen, son-in-law Dylan, grandchildren Marcus, Cillian and Cormac, brothers Laurence and Pat, sisters Ann (Frawley), Edie (Nix), Deirdre (Hickey), Mary (Ryan), Creina (Boyle). Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Arriving at St. Nessan's Church, Raheen on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Florrie Veronica Maloney (née Hoban), of Clonfadda, Killaloe, Clare and Limerick City

Formerly of Thomondgate, Limerick. Peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Laurence. Sadly missed by her loving son Darren, daughter Lorna (Healy), daughter in law Sandra, son in law Tom, grandchildren Lynn, Clodagh, Rebecca, Christopher and Thomas. Brothers Teddy and Frankie. Sisters Patsy, Kitty and Rita, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home this Friday the 12th of July at 6pm with removal to St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe for 8pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am, burial afterwards in Relig Lua. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Carigoran Nursing Home.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

The death has occurred of Florence McGowan (née Neary), of Merval Drive, Clareview, Limerick and Drumree, Meath

On July 10, 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Cormac and mother of the late Corie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Shane, Brendan and Donald, brother John, sister Lucy, daughters-in-law Charmaine, Yvonne and Mairéad, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy Limerick on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations to the Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Joe McGrath, of Ballingaddy North, Kilmallock, Limerick and Charleville, Cork

Ex Post Office Kilmallock and Credit Union Charleville. Peacefully after a short illness at Cork University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, sons Michael and Joseph, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Lucie, grandchildren Anthony and Caroline, brother Michael, sisters Mary and Margaret, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at S.S Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock Friday, July 12, between 7:00pm and 9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, 13th July, at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Ballingaddy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of HUGH O'Reilly, of Monkstown, Cork and Ardagh, Limerick

On July 11, 2019, peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick, in the presence of his loving family, Hugh, the beloved son of the late William and Kathleen, adored brother of Mary, Bill, Michael, Cathal and the late Gerard. Deeply regretted by his family, brother-in-law Kevin, sister-in-law Noreen, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reception Friday (12th) into Sacred Heart Church, Monkstown at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass Saturday (13th) at 11.00am, funeral afterwards to Barnahely Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Quane, of Gottingen, Germany and Herbertstown, Limerick

Formerly of Herbertstown, Co. Limerick, July 8, 2019. Suddenly at his residence in Gottingen. Loving brother of Christine (Higgins), Nancy (Feane), Pat and Paul. Dearly missed by Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, niece and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow from Davern Undertakers, Hospital.

May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Joe Scanlon, of Frayne, Athboy, Meath and Glin, Limerick

Formerly of Ballinagoul, Glin, Co. Limerick, peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jean, his daughter Yvonne, son Philip, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Michael, sisters Bridie and Eileen, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney Street, Athboy, from 4pm to 7pm this Friday evening. Removal Saturday morning to St. James' Church, Athboy, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. James' Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nora Dineen (née Roche), of Mitchelstowndown, Knocklong, Limerick

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons John, David and Richard, daughters-in-law Teresa and Felicity, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reception into St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong on Friday 12th for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Followed afterwards by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dónal) O’Connor, of Mulcaire Road, Raheen Heights, Raheen, Limerick and Clonmacnoise, Offaly

Daniel died peacefully, surrounded by his daughters, in the care of Adare and District Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Helen (Cotterell), Mairéad (Connolly), Gráinne (Haugh) and Emer (Flannery), sons-in-law Richard, Brian, Dónal and Conor, grandchildren Anna, Eve and Darragh, Brian, Daniel and Ronan and Liam, Cara and Ellie, brothers Tommy, Kieran and Peter, sisters Kathleen, Josephine and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by his sisters Betty and Rita.

Requiem Mass on Friday (July 12th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Lua Cemetery, Killaloe.