Deaths in Limerick - July 7, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary(Mae) Hurley, of Ballysimon Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Mae died peacefully at Roseville House Nursing Home, July 6 2019. Deeply regretted by Jack Tangney, Declan, Niamh, Deirdre, Jackie and Elaine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Monday, July 8, from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, July 9, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brian Peter Adley, of Newgarden, Lisnagry, Castleconnell, Limerick

On July 6, 2019 peacefully after a long illness at St. Camillus' Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Cathriona (Catherine), sons David and Turlough, daughter in law Serena, sister Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews,, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Cremation on Monday in Shannon Crematorium (V14 PV30) at 2pm.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Duggan (née Ryan), of Military Road, Buttevant, Cork and Castleconnell, Limerick

Late of Knocksentry, Ahane, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick

The death has taken place of Kitty Duggan who passed away, peacefully, at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Churchtown. Beloved wife of the late Dan and much loved mother of Peggy, Denis and the late Norah. Loving sister of Sheila, Maureen, Monica and the late Mena, daughter-in-law Maura, her adored grandchildren, Elaina, Aisling and Muireann, brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Buttevant, on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7pm. followed by removal to St. Mary's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Kilbrin Cemetery. Family flowers only.