Deaths in Limerick - July 6, 2019

The death has occurred of Thomas (Bonzo) O'Grady, of Reidy Court, St. John's, Garryowen, Limerick

Late of CIE (Loco)

Thomas, died (peacefully) at home. Father of the late Jim. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Dolores, children Caroline, Thomas, Alan, Dolores, Noelle, Owen and Leonard, grandchildren great-grandchildren, sisters Rita (O'Dwyer), Mary (Keogh) and Noreen (Lee), sons-in-law Dave (Connolly), Ger (Bourke) and Mark (Condon), son’s partners Thomas' partner Annette, Alan's partner Tracey, Owen's partner Ann, Leonard's partner Stephanie, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday, July 7 from 3.30pm to 5pm with removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Monday, July 8, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bernadette Quinlivan (née Greaney) of Castletroy, Limerick

Late of Castletroy, London and Clover Meats.

Bernadette, died, peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Gus, daughter Colette, son David, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the extended Greaney and Quinlivan families and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday, July 8 from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal afterwards to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy. Requiem Mass Tuesday, July 9 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred of Mary Dore Flynn (née Dore), of Tullig North, Templeglantine, Limerick

Formerly of Meenoline South, Templeglantine. Mary passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at University Hospital Kerry.

Mary, beloved wife of the late Tom W., sister of the late Michael and Bridget, dearly loved mother of Nora, Hanna, Mary and Maurice is sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Anne Marie, sons-in-law Con and Gerard, grandchildren Edel, John, Emma and Marie, brother John (Raheen, Limerick), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great carers, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

The death has occurred of Michael Gormally of College Park, Corbally, Limerick

Late of CIE and Adare and District Nursing home, Croagh.

Michael, died, peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by loving wife Maureen, son Joe and daughter Cecil. grandchildren Jack,Isobel and Avril, sisters Teresa Kell) and Marion (Moloney), son-in-law John Landy, daughter-in-law Louise Gormally, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces all other relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing Sunday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 1.00pm with burial afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kitty (Catherine) Kiely (née Ryan) of St. Senan’s Terrace, Croom, Limerick

On July 5, 2019, peacefully, in the wonderful care of her son William and all her loving family at her home, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Gerry. Dear mother of the late Elizabeth and Christy.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, brother Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom on Sunday from 6pm with Removal at 7:30pm to St. Mary's Church, Croom, Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny) O'Rourke, of Ballykilty P36 KP52, Killeagh, Cork / Ardpatrick, Limerick

The beloved husband of Olivia (nee Scully) and adored dad of Jack, Ciarán, and Sorcha, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sisters Helen, Margurite, and Sheila, brothers Gary, James, Willie and Tommy, father-in-law Junior, mother-in-law Lucinda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home in Ballykilty, Killeagh (P36 KP52) on Sunday, July 7. Requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Killeagh on Monday, July 8, at 12 noon followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Killeagh.

The death has occurred of Danny Sheehan, of Fr. McCarthy's Terrace, Tournafulla, Limerick

On July 5, peacefully at his residence. Danny, beloved husband of Margaret (nee Kelly) and dear father of Seanie, Donie, Pat, Ned and Martin. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters in law Noreen, Bernie, Vera, Margaret and Phill. Twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, brothers Patsy and Jackie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Tournafulla Church on Sunday, July 7, from 4.30pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please donations in lieu to Milford Hospice palliative care unit. House private please.

The death has occurred of John Byrne, of Monastery Close, Thurles, Tipperary, Kilmallock, Limerick and Killorglin, Kerry

On July 4. 2019. John, retired Detective Garda, Monastery Close, Thurles and formerly Dromin, Kilmallock.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the matron and staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Hazel, his son Sean, sisters, Maunie, Tilly, Kathleen, Teresa, Sheila, Geraldine and Frances, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Jack, Kate, Owen and Adam. Extended family, former colleagues and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary Frawley (née Burke) of Raheen House, Croagh, Limerick

Mary died peacefully at her residence on July 4, 2019, in her 100th year. Deeply regretted by her loving family; Patrick, John, Catherine and Ethel, daughters-in-law Breda and Ann, son-in-law David, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Tom Hayes, of Richmond Park, Corbally, Limerick

Late of O'Malley Park, Limerick and Atlas Aluminium.

Tom, died (suddenly) at home. Beloved husband of the late Breda. Very deeply regretted by his daughters Elaine, Karen and Norma, sons Robert and Tommy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday, July 7 from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Monday, July 8 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) Reynolds, of Rathcannon, Athlacca, Limerick and Kilmallock, Limerick

On June 15, 2019. Unexpectedly, but peacefully, in England. Michael (Mikey), very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother Bridget, sisters Mary and Alice, brother Patrick, Mary's partner Ambrose, nephews Eoin and Conor, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace