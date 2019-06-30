Deaths in Limerick - June 30, 2019

The death has occurred of George Brosnan, The Lower Road, Mountcollins, Limerick

On Saturday June 29 at at University Hospital Kerry.

George is survived by his wife Maureen, daughter Sheila, grand-daughter Fay, great-grandson Ashton, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption Mountcollins. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peggy Hennessy, of 19, Maigue Way, Carew Park, Limerick City and Garryspillane

Peggy, died peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Pauline Begley, brother-in-law Pat, brothers Bob and Ned, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Beloved daughter of the late Tom and Mary. Sister of the late Tom and Geraldine.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her sister Pauline's home in 19, Maigue Way, Carew Park, Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on WednesdayJuly 3 to the Holy Family Church, Southill to arrive for 11am Mass with funeral afterwards to Garryspillane cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Bat) Lynch of Ballingrane, Askeaton, Limerick

Unexpectedly at home, Survived by his partner Breeda Woulfe, daughter Margaret, and son Shane, granddaughter Ciara, also Susan, Tom, Maurice William, Martin, brothers, nephews, nieces, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Monday evening from 6pm-8pm. Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church Rathkeale at 12noon on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brian O'Grada, of 29, Norwood Park, Ballysimon, Limerick

Late Carpenter

Brian, died peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his parents Brian and Peggy, daughter Billie, brother Mark, sister Sarah, aunt and godmother Geraldine, uncles Martin and Michael, nephew Connie, Billie's mother Elaine, brother-in-law Chris, cousin Annette, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at home in 29, Norwood Park on Tuesday, July 2 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, July 3 to to St. John's Cathedral to arrive for 11am Mass with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, McGarry House. House strictly private outside of reposal times.

The death has occurred of Margaret Moroney (née Barrett) of Old Pallas, Pallasgreen, Limerick

Peacefully at Milford Hospice, June 29, 2019

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Henry, son Henry, daughters Cathy, Noreen and Mairead, sister Catherine, grandchildren, brother in law Tom O' Keeffe, daughter in law Carmel, son in law Graham, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends RIP

Reposing this Monday evening at Ryans' Funeral Home Pallasgreen from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday in Nicker Church at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Old Pallas cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.