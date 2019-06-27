Deaths in Limerick - June 27, 2019

The death has occurred of Seamus Mc Cauley, Knocklong Road, Ballylanders, Limerick.

Seamus passed away peacefully at Beech Lodge Care Facility, Bruree. Predeceased by his wife Eleanor. Sadly missed by his loving family Patrick, Pauline, John, Sheila, Kay, Seamus and Eleanor, sister Teresa, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35 A3F4 this Friday evening, 28th, from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Michael Keane, Rylane, Abbeyfeale PO, Kerry / Abbeyfeale, Limerick who died unexpectedly in New York on June 19th. 2019. Michael, son of the late Michael, is very sadly missed by his loving mother Muriel, , brothers Martin and James, sister Kathleen, fiancée Cathy Flynn, uncles Jer, Andy, Timmy, John, Robert and Billy, grand-aunt Peggy, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends in New York and Ireland.

Michael will repose at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to St. Brigid’s Church Duagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Springmount Cemetery Duagh. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.



The death has occurred of Marie Christie (née Butler), Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Marie Christie died on June 26th 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully, at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. MARIE (née Butler), sadly missed by her husband Joe, children Caroline, Robert and Barbara. Dearly missed by her loving grandchildren Davina, Daniel, John, Ben, Keelan and Anna and daughter-in-law Helen. Pre-deceased by her brother Paddy and sisters Aileen, Philomena & Josephine.

Lying in repose at Cross’ Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.30pm to 7pm on Friday 28th June. Removal to St. John’s Cathedral, Limerick for Funeral Mass on Saturday 29th June at 11am with burial to follow in Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.