Deaths in Limerick - June 25, 2019

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Tony Hackett of Janemount, Corbally.

Late of Hackett’s barber shop, High Street, Limerick and Castletroy Golf Club.

Beloved husband of Stephanie and dearly loved father of Robert, Barbara, Paula and Frank.

Cherished granddad to Ben, Katie, Ellen, Roísin, Aaron and Lauren. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Paul O’ Brien, daughters-in-law Anne (Vaughan), Mairead (O’ Keeffe), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am

Burial afterwards in Caherconlish Cemetery.

House private. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport) of Martin Healy of Boarmanshill, Murroe.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Brendan, sisters Biddy Davis and Theresa Hogan, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (June 27) at 11.30m with burial afterwards in Kilnerath Cemetery, Newport.

The death has occurred (peacefully following a short illness) of Evelyn O'Hehir (née O'Brien) of Corrib Drive, Clareview, Limerick. Formerly of Drumcondra, Dublin.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearly loved mother of Maeve, Clare, Una, Eileen, Donal, Mícheál, Gráinne and Niamh. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 16 grandchildren, brother Rody, sister Eilis, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday bwteen 5pm and 6.30pm with removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (June 27) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. House private.

The death has occurred (peacefully in her 100th year) of Monica Reidy (née O'Kelly) of Kilcolman, Patrickswell. Late of Lisamote, Ballingarry.

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) and deeply regretted by her son Mike, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Paul, Ciara and Rachel, sister-in-law Kitty, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Reposing in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell on Thursday (June 27) from 6pm to 8pm.

Requeim Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

Family flowers only – donations, in lieu, to Carebright.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Margaret Sheridan (née Culligan) of Fairview, Rathkeale.

Beloved wife of the late John Sheridan. Deeply regretted by her parents Dan & Nora Culligan, sisters Bridget (Bilda), Mary (Mamie) & Nora (Patricia), brothers John, David, Daniel & Jimmy, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Friday (June 28) between 2pm and 4pm with removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale.

Requiem Mass Saturday (June 29) at 1.30pm with burial afterwards at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Jeanne Thornton (née Keane) of Bawnmore, Kanturk, Cork. Late of Oakland Drive, Greystones, Limerick. Formerly of HSE Dentistry North Cork, Trinity College and Crescent Comprehensive.

Beloved wife of Dr. Mike Thornton and devoted Mum to Amelia, Georgina and Eliza.

Predeceased by her Dad Bob and younger brother Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving Mum Jean, her brothers Robert and Mike, her sisters Miriam and Annette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended Thornton and Keane families and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home Thomas Street this Wednesday from 3.30pm to 5pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.