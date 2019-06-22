Deaths in Limerick - June 22, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Michael (Haulie) Guinane of Coolbeg, Kildimo.

Deeply regretted by brother Pat, sisters Chrissie, Eileen and Ann, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home on Monday (June 24) from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Kildimo.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in Kildimo Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Vinny Garvey of St. Patrick's Villas, Castleconnell.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Joan, brothers Jack and Martin, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Monday (June 24) from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (June 25) at 11.30am with, burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred (Peacefully at Blackrock Hospice) of John Leonard of Blackrock, Dublin and formerly of Bridge House, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his sisters Pamela and Barbara, brother Michael, sister in law Helen, nieces, nephew, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros., Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Off Newtown Park Avenue, Blackrock on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown on Monday (June 24) at 10.50am for 11am requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Kilternan Cemetery Park.

Donations if desired, to Blackrock Hospice. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Funerals, Blackrock.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Paul McCormack of Galtee View Hospital, Limerick.

Predeceased by his father Eddie and deeply regretted by his mother Mary, brother Patrick, sister Caroline, nephews, Conor and Ruairí, nieces Chloe and Ruby-Rose, aunts, uncles, aunts-in-law, uncles-in-law, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at 15 Galtee View, Hospital on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday (june 24) at 11.30am in St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital witih burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (suddenly at UHL) of Nora Mulcahy of Mullaly Lawn, Cappamore. Formerly of St Michael's Terrace, Cappamore.

Deeply regretted by her partner Davy Meehan, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, aunt, uncle,nephews,nieces,sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lynch Kelly's Funeral Home, Cappamore this Sunday from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St Michael's Church, Cappamore.

Requiem Mass on Monday (June 24) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Old Pallas cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Patsy (Patrick) Slater of O'Dwyer's Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick.

Late of the ESB, Rosbrien and Past President of Thomond Rugby Club.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, brother-in-law Anthony, brothers Andy and Tommy; sisters Nuala and Susan; nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives & close friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday (June 24) from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (June 25) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

The death has occurred (peacefully at Carrigoran House, Newmarket On Fergus) of Anne Beacom (née Bromell) of Meelick, County Clare. Late of Thomondgate, Limerick and retired Teacher of St. Philomena's School, South Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late George Beacom. Very deeply regretted by her children Sinead, Ivan, Trevor and Georgina, nephew Nigel and his wife Sandra, son-in-law Fearghal, daughter-in-law Mariesa, grandchildren Cliona, Esme, Faye, Aidan & Melissa, nieces, nephews, the extended Bromell & Beacom families, large circle of friends & neighbours.

Requiem Mass at St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand at 3pm on Sunday followed by Private Cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, St. Munchin's Church, Restoration Fund.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Joan Chambers (née Lyons) of Corbally, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Ned. Dearly loved mother of John. Sadly missed by her loving sister Vina, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St Munchin's College Chapel, Corbally Road on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Leann Dundon of Plunkett Road, Askeaton.

Beloved daughter of Michael and late wife Ann, sister of Elaine, Jimmy, Michael Jnr, John Paul, Damien, Derek and Niall.

Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan’s Funeral Home, Askeaton on Sunday (June 23) from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Askeaton.

Requiem Mass on Monday (june 24) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Askeaton.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ard Na Ri Nursing Home Bruff) of Margaret (Peggy) Heffernan (née Finn) of Milltown, Kilteely, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Tom.Deeply regretted by her son John (Monaghan), daughters Patricia Quirke (Bansha), Margaret Gubbins (Lough Gur), Mary Russell (Kilteely), Catherine Moloney (Pallasgreen), Josephine Horan (Donohill), Phyllis ( Ballingarry), sons in Law, daughter in Law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sister Phyllis, nephews, nieces extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Requiem mass on Sunday at Kilteely Church at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flower only donations if desired to the Alzheimers Socety.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Richard Mackessy of Ballintubber, Newcastle West.

Husband of the late Siobhán. Deeply regretted by his daughters Sinéad and Lorraine, brother Seán, son-in-law Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral will arrive at Raheenagh Church on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Margaret O'Donoghue (née Mann) of Kilbreedy, Kildimo.

Deeply regretted by loving husband Tim, daughter Niamh, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Sean and Cillian, her sisters Maria, Carmel, Cecilia and Elizabeth, brother Ger, cousins, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, friends and great neighbours.

Reposing in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan on Sunday (June 23) between 3pm and 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 24 at 12 noon in Kilcornan Church with burial afterwards at Kilcornan Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Nuala Taylor (née Winders) of Avondale Drive, Greystones, Limerick. Formerly of Percy Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin.

Beloved wife of Noel and dearly loved mother of Mark, Jill, David, Carol and Alan.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Carmel and Colette, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Monday (June 24) at 11am with cremation service afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Cancer Care West.

The death has occurred of Kayleigh Ryan (peacefully at Temple Street, Children's Hospital) of Galtee Drive, O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving parents Mary and Roger, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.