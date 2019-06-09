Deaths in Limerick - June 9, 2019

The death has occurred of Pat Cotter, of Killorath, Kilmallock, and Meanus

On June 8, 2019. Unexpectedly, but very peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Limerick. Pat, very deeply regretted by his wife Rita, son Brian, Brian's partner Caoimhe, grandson Caelan, sister Maimie, niece Claire, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours especially the Lillis family and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing this Monday evening from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church Meanus. Funeral Tuesday after 11.30am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick McNamara, of 'Park Lawn' Old Park Road, Corbally, Limerick

Late of the University of Limerick. Patrick died peacefully at home on June 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Deirdre (Smith), his sons Sean, Declan and Conor, his son in law Alan, daughters in law Jean McNamara, and Orla Shire, his devoted grandchildren Hilary, Shannon, Cathal, Donnchadh, Feidhlim and Hugh, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and special friends.

Reposing Sunday, June 9 in Cross' funeral home Gerald Griffin st Limerick, from 5.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard, St. Limerick. Requiem Mass at 11.00am Monday, 10th June, with burial afterwards Mt St Lawrence (old) cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura Sheehan (née Ryan), of J.F. Kennedy Place, Charleville, Cork and Effin, Limerick

Relict of Paddy. Peacefully,in University Hospital Limerick. Sister of the late Breda (O'Leary). Deeply regretted by her daughters Valerie and Eileen, sons Geoffrey, Derek, Diarmuid, Padraig and Edward, sisters Cait, Eibhlin Og, Patsy and Anne, brother Liam, sisters in law, brothers in law, daughter in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Daniel, Bryan, Luke, Dylan, Gavin and Hollie, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving at 1.30pm on Tuesday in Holy Cross Church for 2pm Requiem Mass. Funeral after to Holy Cross Cemetery.