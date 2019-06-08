Deaths in Limerick - June 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick McNamara, of 'Park Lawn' Old Park Road, Corbally, Limerick

Late of the University of Limerick. Patrick died peacefully at home on June 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Deirdre (Smith), his sons Sean, Declan and Conor, his son in law Alan, daughters in law Jean McNamara, and Orla Shire, his devoted grandchildren Hilary, Shannon, Cathal, Donnchadh, Feidhlim and Hugh, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and special friends.

Reposing Sunday, June 9, from 5pm with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard, St. Limerick. Requiem Mass at 11.00am Monday, June 10, with burial afterwards Mt St Lawrence (old) cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sheila Dinan (née Bohan), of Fairyfield, Kilmallock, Limerick

On June 7, 2019, very peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff at the Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Sheila, wife of the late Ned; very deeply regretted by her brothers Tommy and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Mary, Kit and Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing this Saturday evening from 6.30pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock. Funeral Sunday after 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bernie Duffy (née Barry), of Naomh Iosaf, Derryfadda, Clonlara, Clare / Limerick City, Limerick

formerly of 27 St. Joseph’s Street, Limerick. On June 7, 2019 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Joe. Dearly loved mother of Miriam, Ruth, Helen, Tessa, Maggie, Rachel and the recently deceased Ger. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren, sister-in-law Joyce, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pauline Touchstone (née Buckley), of Russell Lawn, Ballykeeffe, Dooradoyle, Limerick and Janesboro, Limerick

Late of Casement Ave., Janesboro, Limerick. Predeceased by parents Lido and May, brothers Michael and Finbar, sisters Alice and Geraline. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, daughter Luvinia and extended family, granddaughter Kayleigh, brothers Gerard and John-Joe, sister Liz, nieces, nephews all other relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Healy, of Kilteery, Loughill, Limerick

On June 6. Peacefully with his family and in the loving care of the staff of Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his wife Bridie (née Sweeney), Ardara, Co. Donegal. Michael will be sadly missed by his son Michael, daughter-in-law Sandra, adored grandson Ronan; sister Mary, brothers Jim and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Kilteery on Saturday, June 8 from 5.00pm with removal at 8.00pm to The Church of the Assumption, Loughill. Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Assumption, Loughill on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in Loughill Cemetery. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.