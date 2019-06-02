Deaths in Limerick - June 2, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Nicolai Sivac, Dooradoyle, former Employee of Wm Bird & Sons and Fossetts Circus, on May 31st 2019 (suddenly) Nicolai, survived by his wife Olga. Deeply regretted by his son Andrei and daughter Marina. Sadly missed by his relatives, friends and work colleagues.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Pennywell, Limerick on Tuesday morning, 4th June, from 11am to 1pm with removal to Cunningham's Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village, Dublin 15 to arrange repatriation to Moldova. Donations, if desired, may be made through Griffin’s Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Marie Purcell of Ardykeohane, Bruff, Co. Limerick and late of Kaeve, Co. Galway died suddenly at her home on June 1st. 2019. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughters Susan, Alison and Marian, brothers Paddy, Brendan and Kevin, sisters Carmel, Barbara and Grace, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Kiely-Marshall, Marion, (Lissobyhane, Emly, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Rathkea, Tipperary) May 31st 2019, peacefully, in the excellent care of the Staff at Milford Care Centre; predeceased by her father Tom; deeply regretted by her loving husband David, son Tom, daughter Zara, mother Frances, brothers Michael and David, sister Fiona (McCormack), mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew Sean, niece Mia, also her nephews and nieces in Australia, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Tipperary (E34 WD92) on Monday evening (3rd June) from 5.30 o'c until 7.30 o'c. Arriving in St. Ailbe's Church Emly on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'c and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. House private please.