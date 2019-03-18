Deaths in Limerick - March 18, 2019

The death has occurred of Liam Foran, of Cullinagh, Newcastle West, Limerick



Late of Cullinagh, Newcastle West, Co Limerick. Died on 15 March 2019. Son of the late Bill, deeply regretted by his loving mother Maureen sisters Norrie, and Maria, brother-in-law Darryl, nephews Callum and Joe, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, Tuesday from 6pm to 7:30pm arriving at Newcastle West Church for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Contact: Riedy's Undertakers 069 62657.

The death has occurred of Mary Keane, of O'Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick



Late of Eircom. Very deeply regretted by partner John, daughter Sarah, dad Bill, brother Dermot, nieces, aunts, uncles, all other relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing Thursday, March 21, at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday 22nd March at 11.00am with funeral afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Roche, of Tullig South, Templeglantine, Limerick



Tom Roche , Tullig South, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick and formerly of Eircom,who died peacefully at Milford Care Centre on March 17th. 2019.

Tom, husband of the late Breda is very sadly missed by his sons Thomas (New York) and Patrick (New York), daughters Joan English (Templeglantine) and Julia O’Mahony (Ardagh), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide, Templeglantine.

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Sadlier, from Monaleen, Limerick

Former Mayor of Limerick and lecturer in LIT

Died peacefully, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Mary, dearest father of Eoghan and Aoife and grandfather to Ruairí, Caoileann, Éabha, Kate & the late Luke. Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Deirdre, son-in-law Stephen, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, March 19 from 5:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 20 at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Cliona’s Foundation.