Deaths in Limerick - March 17, 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret Ambrose (née Gleeson)

Of Byrne Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick and Birdhill, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her husband Mervin, daughters Jean, Laura, Lisa, Fiona and son Dermot, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Kathleen and Bridie, brothers Pat and Michael, son-in-law Damian, brothers-in-law Terence and Michael, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Tuesday, March 19, at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 20 March, at 12 noon, with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred of Mary Philomena Kelly (née McGrath), of Castlequarter, Kilbehenny, Cork / Mitchelstown, Cork

On March 16, 2019 peacefully at her daughter Mary’s residence, Mary Philomena, beloved wife of the late Thomas and mother of the late Vincent. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Margaret, Joan (Cunningham) and Mary (Kiely), sons John, Danjoe, Michael and William, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law Michael and Barry, daughters in law Margaret, Mary, Helen, Maggie and Noreen, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughter Mary’s residence at Kilglass, Mitchelstown (eircode V35 K761) on Monday from 3.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Arriving to Kilbehenny Church on Tuesday for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

The death has occurred of Joe O'Brien, of Pearse Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick

Late of Rhebogue and Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree

Joe, passed away (peacefully) at Beech Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Gaye (nee McGurk). Very deeply regretted by his sons Brian and Pat, daughter Catherine, son-in-law John O'Connell, daughters-in-law Edel and Joyce, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, the extended O'Brien and McGurk families and large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (March 19th) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday (March 20th) for 3pm Service.

The death has occurred of Francis Raymond (Ray) Thompson, of Lansdowne Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Thompson – Francis Raymond (Ray) (Lansdowne Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick) on March 16, 2019 (peacefully) at Riverdale Nursing Home, Blackwater. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie (nee Mulvihill) and brother of the late Jimmy Thompson. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Philip Little, grandchildren Sarah & Nicola, brother Jack Thompson, sister Mary Mc Dermott, sisters-in-law Millie & Mai, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Margaret Faley (née Scanlon), of Rathmale, Mungret, Limerick, Limerick City, and Ballylongford, Kerry

Passed away peacefully in her 90th year in St Paul's Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Late of Bishop Street, Limerick and Rathmale, Mungret and Ballylongford, Co. Kerry. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas and his wife Tina, Patrick, Gerard and his partner Niamh, Oisin, Cillian and Sean, daughter Theresa Lillis and her husband Pat and son Padraig, and extended family.

Reposing at St Oliver Plunkett Church in Mungret on Sunday, 17th March, from 5pm-7pm followed by prayers. Requiem Mass on Monday, 18th March, at 12:30 pm followed by burial in Old Cemetery, Mungret.

Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Tuesday (March 19th) for 11am Requiem Mass with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Dementia Research.

The death has occurred of Joseph McGrath, of 'Woodville', North Circular Road, Limerick. Late native of Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy (nee Ryan), sons Michael and his wife Carmel, Tony and his wife Therese, Paul and his wife Lisa, daughters Marie and her partner Pat, Rose and her partner John, grandchildren David, Cal, Emily, Darragh, Cian, Conor, Joe, Noah and Bobbie, sister Helen Shinnors, and all other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Monday, March 18, at Milford Care Centre from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 19th March, at 12 pm with funeral afterwards to Ballingaddy Cemetery, Kilmallock

The death has occurred of Sr. Lelia O'Dea, of Convent of Mercy, Doon, Limerick

On March 15 2019, peacefully surrounded by the Sisters and Staff of Catherine McAuley Nursing Home Limerick City, where she was lovingly cared for, Sr. Lelia RSM. She will be greatly missed by her sister Sr. Mary of Mercy, Cappamore, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and her Sisters of the South Central Province.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon, Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Shanahan (née Conway), of Abbey View, Adare, Limerick and Thorpes Nursing Home

On March 15, 2019 peacefully at UHL. Pre-deceased by husband John. Survived by daughter Helen (Breen), son in law Tom (Mossie), grandchildren Dylan, Dara and Katie, sisters Annette and Joan, brother Jim, sister in law, brother in law, niece Siobhan, lifelong friend Geraldine Harrold, residents, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing on Monday, 18th March, at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, at 6 pm with removal at 7:30 pm to Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Funeral mass on Tuesday, 12 noon with burial afterwards to St Nicholas' Cemetery Adare.