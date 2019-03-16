Deaths in Limerick - March 16, 2019

The death has occurred of Damien Carmody, of Montpelier, O'Briens Bridge, Limerick

On March 14, 2019, peacefully at his home. Recently predeceased by his loving grandfather Mikey Moloney. Sadly missed by his loving parents Shirley and Ger, his sister Clodagh and brother Dylan, grandparents Mary and Jim Carmody and Mary Moloney, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Sunday, March 17, from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Monday, March 18, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in O’Briens Bridge Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Cregan, of Rowels, Meelin, Cork and Limerick

On March 14, 2019 peacefully at her home after a long illness bourne with amazing courage and positivity, surrounded by her family and friends. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents John and Patricia (née Breen), brother Tommy, sister Mairéad, sister-in-law Maura, her partner Stephen, Mairéad's partner Eoin, her adored nephews and niece John, Ellie and Peadar, uncle, aunts, uncles-in-law, aunt-in-law, cousins, extended family, godchildren Katie and Charlie and a large circle of friends and work colleagues.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her family home (P51 E3H1) on Sunday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday to St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bob Nash, of The Glebe, Oola, Limerick

On March 14, 2019, peacefully at his home. Pre deceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his daughters Libby & Criona, Brother Henry,son in Law John, sisters in Law, nephews, nieces, neighbours relatives & friends. Reposing at his home this Saturday evening at 6pm with removal to the church of the Sacred Heart Oola at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30 with burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery Cullen.