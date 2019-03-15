Deaths in Limerick - March 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Pauline Cleary (née Braddish)

Of Assumpta Park, Limerick City. Late of St Mary's Park, Limerick. Wife of the late Michael. Very deeply regretted by sons Tony, Cyril, John, Michael, Joseph, daughters Marion, Joan, Christina, Helen, Olive, Geraldine, Noelle and Caroline. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great gradndchildren, great-great-great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, best friend Patricia, all other relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing Monday in Cross's Funeral Home, lower Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.00am with funeral afterwards to Mt St Lawrence Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary T Ryan-Vora (née McCarthy), of Shanaclune, Cappamore, Limerick

Peacefully at her residence, Mary T. Predeceased by her husband John Ryan-Vora, sister Eileen Crosse and grandchild Lorna O’Dwyer. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons John, PJ, & Laurence, daughters Peggy, Siobhan & Kathleen, brother Jimmy McCarthy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home Cappamore Saturday 16th March from 5pm with removal 8pm to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Funeral Mass Sunday (St. Patrick’s Day) at 11am followed by burial in Doon cemetery.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís’

The death has occurred of John Stubbins, of Dromin, Kilmallock, Limerick

Also of Kidderminster, England and late of Dromin, Kilmallock, On March 9, very peacefully at Westley Court Care Home, Kidderminster surrounded by his loving family, John. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Christina, sons Seamus, Timmy, Liam & Neil, sister Kitty, daughters-in-law Dawn, Helen, Fiona, & Jackie, grandchildren Daniel S, Daniel M, Katie, Samuel, Hannah and Heather, great-grandchildren, Mia, Freya, Alfie and Poppy, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing Saturday, March 23, from 2.00pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock with funeral to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Dromin for 3.00pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards to Dromin Cemetery.