Deaths in Limerick - March 14, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing home) of Elizabeth (Lil) Halpin of Newenham Street and Wellesley Court, Clancy Strand, Limerick. Formerly of Todds and Shannon Duty Free.

Sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Anthony (Hal) Murnane of Merval Drive, Clareview, Limerick. Late of Limerick Corporation.

Beloved husband of Betty and dearest father of John, Ailish (O’Shea), Mike and Dave. Adored grandad to Eoin, Thomas, Daithí, Freya, Pheobe, Aoife, Deirbhile, Conor, Sive and Jack.

Sadly missed by his brother Michael, daughters-in-law Orla and Regina, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (March 15) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (March 16) at 10.15am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Tom Bustin of Ardlaman, Rathkeale.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Marie, sons David, Kieran, Declan, Graham, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and extended family.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at Coolcappa Church on Friday (March 15) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Jimmy Wrenn of Gortnagross, Athea.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary, brothers John, Vinnie, Barthie and Gerard, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home this Thursday from 6pm until 8pm with removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers Please – donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre

The death has occurred (suddenly at home) of Gerard Doherty of 'The Hamlet' Grange, Kilmallock.

Beloved husband of the late Ann (nee Burton) and sadly regretted by his sons Barry and Stephen; brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, the extended Doherty and Burton families and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Friday (March 15) from 6pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's Church, Grange.

Funeral Mass on Saturday (March 16) at 12.30pm with burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Gordon Sean Hamilton of Ballynash Foynes.

Deeply regretted by his parents Freddie and Teresa, Brother Rev. Fr. Joseph; Sisters Leona and Jean, Uncle, Aunts, nephews Mark and Adam, Niece Emma, relatives and many Friends.

Reposing at his residence this Thursday (March 14) with removal at 6pm to Foynes Church.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge, Co. Kildare.

The death has occurred (suddenly at UHL) of Michael Jones of Nicholas Street, Limerick. Late of Rathbane, Limerick

Beloved husband of Margaret and dearest father of David and Ian. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Sarah and Marguerite, granddaughter Rose, brothers Tony, Pat, Robert and Tom, sisters Frances, Ann, Margaret, Bernadette and Helena and their families, the extended Spillane family, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, March 14, from 6pm to 7pm. Cremation will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Friday, March 15, at 12 noon.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Rita McCloskey (née Sargent) of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Clement and dearly loved mother of Sylvia, Ger, Clem and Tara.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Stephanie and Rickie, son-in-law David, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and wonderful neighbours.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport) of Phyllis Brazil of Ard Coillte, Ballina, Tipperary. Late of Aspen Gardens, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Sean. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Noel and Anthony; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law Sandra and Helen; brothers Vincent and Don, sister Carmel, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street this Thursday (March 14) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Friday (March 15) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society (Limerick Branch)

The death has occurred (peacefully) of John Joe Geary of Kilmallock Road, Charleville, Cork. Late of Newcastle West.

Beloved husband of the late Joan and dear father of Declan, Catherine and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughter, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Reception into Holy Cross church on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Holy Cross Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Milward of Apartment 7, Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick. Late of Hunnington, UK.

Deeply regretted by her son Tony, sister Dolores Lynch, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, carer Shirley & friends.

Funeral arriving at Shannon Crematorium on Friday (March 15) for 3pm Service.

No flowers please.