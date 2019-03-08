Deaths in Limerick - March 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Olive Corboy-Ó Corrbuí, of Fairways, Glasnevin, Dublin and Pallaskenry, Limerick

On March 7, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Care Choice Nursing Home, Malahide Road. Reunited with her beloved husband Mairtín. Devoted mother of Olivia, Cóilín, Aileen, Geraldine, Niamh, Diarmaid and Máirtín and cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, Dublin, on Saturday, March 9, 4pm to 6.30pm. Funeral on Monday (March 11th) after the 12pm Mass in Our Lady & St Patrick Church, Puckane, Co. Tipperary, followed by burial at Cloghprior Cemetery, Co. Tipperary.

The death has occurred of James (Blue) Shinners, of Ardnacrusha, Clare

Late of Island Road, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Paula, children Cynthia, Jason and Adam, mother Rita, daughters-in-law Acacia and Natalie, son-in-law Don, grandchildren Nathan, Grace, Logan, Sean, Darragh, Fionn and Rían, brother Steven, sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Rita, other relatives and his many close friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffins Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, March 10 from 3pm-5pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Monday, March 11 for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by private cremation.

Strictly no flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.