Deaths in Limerick - March 7, 2019

The death has occurred of John COURNANE, Clonlara, Clare, late of Scoil Íde, Corbally and Rock Street, Tralee, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Rose, dearest father of Pádraig, Ciara & Seán and adored granddad to Aisling, Clíona, Éabha and Tadhg. Lovingly remembered by his daughters-in-law Susan and Orlaith, brothers Denis (Caherciveen) and Gerry, sister Hannah (Lynch), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre (New) Mortuary on Friday (March 8th) from 5pm. to 7pm. Requiem Mass in St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday (March 9th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Bridget EDWARDS (née Nealon), Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 and formerly of Drombane, Limerick, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Bridget, beloved wife of Frank and much loved mother of Marie, John, Francis and Katherine. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean Hayes, Coolready, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, March 6th 2019, peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Predeceased by his sister (Kitty). Survived by his sister Maura (McNamara), brother-in-law Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell Friday, 8th March, from 6.30 o’clock with removal at 8.00 o’clock to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass Saturday, 9th March, at 11.30 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Nancy Kiely (née Barry), 6 Pennywell, Limerick, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Dearly loved mother, Mary, Patrick, Liam and the late Nicholas. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, daughters-in-law Erma and Linda, son-in-law Derek, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday from 4.00pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Wilson (Better known as Jimmy Dunne), late of Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork.

Very deeply regretted by his brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (March 7th) from 4pm to 5pm (No Church on Thursday evening). Removal on Friday (March 8th) to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road to arrive for 12noon Mass with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Breda Flavin, 20 Chapel Close, Newcastle West, Limerick, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Daughter of the late John Flavin. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Bee, sister Mary Ryan (Banogue), brother in-law Brendan Ryan, niece, nephew, cousins, neighbours relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Thursday 7th of March 2019 from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass Friday 8th of March at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.