Deaths in Limerick - March 6, 2019

The death has occurred of Thomás (Tom) BARRETT, Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick, late of Clorane, Adare/Kildimo, Limerick and Roadstone and Dromore Harriers.

Tom died peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ita, sons Seamus, Aidan & Derek, sister Kitt, brothers Jack and Stephen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (Mar. 7th) from 7pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Mar. 8th) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare (Behind the Church).

The death has occurred of Doreen Curtin (née Long), Meelin and late of Tournafulla, Co. Limerick, unexpectedly at her residence.

Wife of the late Billy and dear mother of Triona, Judy, Conor, Kevin, Wilma, Mag and Brendan and sister of the late Nell, Sheila, Jack and Tom. Deeply mourned by her loving family, grandchildren, brothers Willie and Charlie, sisters Nancy, Chris and Noreen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Newmarket on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Meelin. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Breda FINN (née Dunne), Crossroad, Thomondgate, Limerick, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Pat, mother of the late John and grandmother of the late Éadaoin. Sadly missed by her loving children Mike & Bríd, daughters-in-law Sandra & Mairéad, son-in-law Billy, grandchildren Sean, Caitríona & Tara, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Mar. 8th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Munchin’s Church on Saturday (Mar. 9th) for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Kenneally, Clogher West, Kilmallock, Limerick, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his family.

Deeply regretted by family and close friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock Friday, 8th March, between 6.30pm & 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Holy Trinity Church, Dromin. Requiem Mass Saturday, 9th March, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne Campbell (née Murphy), Corofin, Clare / Claregalway, Galway / Kildimo, Limerick.

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Milford Hospice Care Centre. Predeceased by her husband John, her parents Sesan and Bríd, and her sister Maureen. Much loved mother of Rory, Jack and Emma. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, sister Pauline, brother-in-law Donal, sister-in-law Nan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Corofin Parish Church on Friday, March 8th, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 9th, at 11am, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please, donations in lieu of to The Irish Cancer Society or The Irish Kidney Association.

The death has occurred of Therese COSGROVE (née Moloney), Kilkishen, Clare / Garryowen, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Timothy and dearest mother of Emma, Diarmuid, Erin, James and bestfriend of Jean. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Jemma, grandchildren Dean and Elisha, sisters Geraldine, Pat, Nuala, brother Dominic, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thursday (Mar. 7th) from 6pm until 7:30pm. Private cremation later. No flowers please ~ donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre. Click to donate.

The death has occurred of Christopher CUNNINGHAM, 10 Upper Carey's Road, Limerick, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of Maria and dearest father of Warren, sadly missed by his children Robert, David & Jacqueline, their mother Pauline, his extended family, relatives and friends (especially his carer Laura Cabardo).

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, March 7th, from 5pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Saviour’s Dominican Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Griffin (née Hogg), Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, peacefully at Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell.

Recently predeceased by her loving husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving son Paul, daughters Sarah and Claire, son-in-law John, granchildren Emily and Tom, brothers Bob and Michael, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Thursday, 7th March, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Friday, 8th March, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.