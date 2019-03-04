Deaths in Limerick - March 4, 2019

The death has occurred of Marion Bradley (née Madden), 4 Heatherdale, Old Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, formerly of Ahane and late of EY Limerick, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Tony. Dearly loved mother of Ian and Rosemary. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Sonal, son-in-law Oliver, grandchildren Ella, Donncha, Aidan and Sadbh, brothers Paddy, Mike, Sean, Seamus, sisters Louise-Breada, Margaret, Kathleen, Alice, Phil, Ber and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home this Tuesday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to Monaleen Church, Castletroy on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Monaleen Cancer Support Group. House private please from 10.00am on Wednesday morning.

The death has occurred of Catherine Keane, Maigue Way, John Carew Park, formerly of Yeats Avenue, Kincora Park, peacefully in the exceptional care of Ward 4B, University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her father William & sister Geraldine. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Jeffrey, grandson Jackson, Jeffrey's dad Tony Harris, Jeffrey's partner Jodie, mother Geraldine, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, bestie Liz, the extended Keane & Logan families, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit of University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of Edward Kiely, Colbert Park, Janesboro, Limerick, passed away (unexpectedly) at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his sisters Geraldine, Breda, Ann & Martina, brothers Anthony & Noel, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday at 1pm.

The death has occurred of Dennis LOVELL, Castletroy, Limerick, formerly of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, peacefully in the excellent care of University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply loved and loving husband of Margaret, wonderful father and inspiration to Helen, Janet, Trevor and Karen and beloved by his adored grandchildren. Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law Neil, Donald and Daniel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, March 5th, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church Milford, Limerick on Weds. March 6th, for 11.30am Mass. Private cremation later. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House private.

The death has occurred of Amanda (Mandy) AHEARNE, Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24 and Caherconlish, Co. Limerick, unexpectedly at home.

Beloved daughter of Pat and the late Rosaleen; loving and devoted mam to Dylan, Ethan, Shauna and Hakim; Mandy will be very sadly missed by her children and their dad Mark, her dad Pat, nana Nancy, sister Tracy, brother-in-law Shane, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Brian McElroys Funeral Home, The Motor Centre (Opposite Tallaght Stadium) The Square, Tallaght, Co. Dublin on Wednesday March 6th from 3 o ‘c to 5 o’c. Removal to the Church of St. Kevin’s, Kilnamanagh, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Thursday morning arriving for 10 o’c. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Power, late of Croagh Co. Limerick, peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff at Milford Nursing Home.

Predeceased by Ena and Bríd. Beloved father of Peter, Bryan, Helen (Lynch) and Anne-Marie (Sexton). Sadly missed by his brother Michael, sons-in-law John and Willie, daughters-in-law Nuala and Gill, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and his friends.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom V35 PX44 on Tuesday evening from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 to St. John The Baptist Church, Croagh. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11 am with cremation service at 1 o’clock in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Esther Dempsey (née Toomey), Lisgreen, Croom and formerly of Baggotstown, Bruff, Co. Limerick. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre.

Mother of the late Mark. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Joe, loving daughters Denise, Rachel, Geraldine and Sandra, Son Aidan, brother Andy, sister Kitty, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at her home in Lisgreen, Croom (V35HY50) from 5pm followed by evening prayers at 8pm. Funeral to arrrive Tuesday for 12 noon requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church, Croom, with burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Zack Frahill - Mc Namara, Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road. Zack fell asleep peacefully on 28th of February 2019.

Very deeply regretted by his loving mammy and daddy Christopher and April, his big sister Kyra, grandparents Peggy, Sandra, Liam, Christy and Danny and nana Leamy and granda Frahill, aunts, uncle, cousins, extended family and his little friends Alfie and Holly.

Removal on Tuesday to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, to arrive for 11am Mass of the Angels. Zack will be laid to rest afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. A special thank you to PICU2 and the Childrens Heart Centre in Crumlin.

The death has occurred of John Hayes, Lough ,Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Pre deceased by his parents father Paddy mother Marie, sister Margaret brother Jim. Sadly missed by his sisters Eileen & Mary, brothers Billy, Pat, Garry & Dinny,his partner Eileen Quinlan,brothers in law,sisters in law, nieces, nephews,cousins,relatives,neighbours & friends R.I.P.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral home Pallasgreen this Monday evening at 6 o clock with removal to Nicker Church at 8 o clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery. May his good soul rest in peace.