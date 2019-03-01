Deaths in Limerick - March 1, 2019

The death has occurred of Dan Rooney, Stradbally Lodge, Castleconnell, late of Raven Point Furniture, formerly of Dublin Bridge, Mullingar.

Deeply missed by his loving family, wife Breeda, children John, Eleanor (Mc Namara), Daniel and Laurence, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Denise and Ciara, grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon’s Funeral Home, Blackwater this Sunday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm arriving in St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 11:30am followed by burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Mid West Cancer Foundation. House private please.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) SHEEHAN, 1, Smith O'Brien Avenue, Kileely, Limerick, late of Bus Eireann, C.I.E, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of James, David, Gerard, Catriona, Carmel and Maria. Predeceased by his brother Tommy. Sadly missed by his sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved 12 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Smith O’Brien Ave. on Sunday (Mar. 3rd) from 5pm to 8 pm. Arriving at St. Lelia’s Church, Kileely Road on Monday (Mar. 4th) for 11am Requiem Mass Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team (c/o Griffin’s Funerals 061 415000).

The death has occurred of Denis Sheehy, Sean Heuston Place, Limerick city.

Deeply regretted by partner Syliva, daughters Dannielle and Amber, son Jordan, grandson Noah, brothers Kevin, (his partner Tina) and Tom (his partner Jackie), uncles, aunt, other relatives and friends.

Reposing Sunday (March 3rd) at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Monday (March 4th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 1.00pm Service. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The death has occurred of Jim (James) Kenny, formerly of Murroe Wood, Murroe, Co. Limerick and Gorey, Co. Wexford , late of Krups, now residing at his daughters home Boher road, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at University hospital Limerick.

Beloved father of the late Francis and baby Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Helen and Ailish, sons in law Andreas and Seamus and cherished grandchildren Jack Adam, Grace, Dara and Rian, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Ailish’s home Boher road, Ballina, Killaloe (Eircode V94 N2H1) on Sunday 3rd March from 4 o’clock. with Rosary at 8 o’clock. Arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary Murroe on Monday 4th March for 11.30o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Abington cemetery

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Brien (née Kilcooley), Ballygrennan, Bruff, Co. Limerick passed away peacefully in the care of University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Sean, Tom and Noel. Very sadly missed by her sons Colm and Shane, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Mary and Carmel, son-in-law James, grandchildren David, Bobby, Katie, Cormac, Ciara, Darragh and Cathal, sisters Eileen and Breeda, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at her residence from 5:30pm until 8pm. Arriving to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff on Sunday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Myra Phelan (née Grimes), The Fairways, Monaleen, late of Phelan's Upholstery, John Street, peacefully at the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

Pre deceased by her sister Madgie & brother Sean. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughters Marian, Elaine, Joan & Gina, son Jim, fourteen grandchildren, sister Phyllis, sons-in-law Gerard, Pat, Mike & Dave, daughter-in-law Michelle, the extended Grimes & Phelan families, many friends in particular those in the Park Nursing Home & neighbours.

Reposing at her son Jim's residence, The Arches, Knockanes, Adare, Co. Limerick (eir code V94N2EW) on Friday (March 1st) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday (March 2nd) to St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, to arrive for 12noon Requiem Mass with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.