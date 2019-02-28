Deaths in Limerick - February 28, 2019

The death has occurred of Eileen Mannion (née Spellman), 13 Beechwood Gardens, Newcastle West, Limerick and late of Cahergal, Headford Co. Galway, peacefully at her residence.

Sister of the late Phil Conway. Deeply regretted by her nephews Stephen, Jimmy and John-John Conway, niece Cathy O’Donnell, other nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Friday 1st March from 6 o’clock to 7.30, arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8 o’clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday 2nd March at 2 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Sheehan, late of 15 Church View, Pallaskenry, Friary Court, Askeaton, Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton and Third Field S & T Sarsfield Barracks Limerick. Died on the 28th February 2019 peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff at Abbot Close Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his brothers Paudie and Tony. Deeply regretted by his sisters Frances (McCarthy of Plunkett Road) and Mary, brother Michael, nephews, nieces and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Askeaton this Friday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Fogarty (née Miller), 111 Hymany Park, Ballinasloe, Galway, formerly of Lenihan Avenue, Limerick, peacefully in the loving care of Portiuncula Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, son Michael, daughters Margaret, Kathleen, Marie, Lucy and Hazel, 19 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brothers Jack and Paschal, sisters Angela and Lucy, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday, 1st March, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Michael's Church, Ballinasloe on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery.