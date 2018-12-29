Deaths in Limerick - December 29, 2018

The death has occurred of Paul O'Sullivan, Kilbane, Golf Course Road, Castletroy, Limerick on 29th December, peacefully at UHL in the presence of his family.

Beloved and devoted husband of Christine (nee Kunze), loving and much loved father of Karen (Gannon), Deirdre (Rusk) and Grace (McElroy). Father-in-law of David, David and Wayne and very cherished Grandfather of Jack, Ben and Conor, James and Sarah, Liam and Aiden. Brother of Angela (Carey) and Norman, he will be very sadly missed by his brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to Monaleen Church, Castletroy. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Billy Marshall of Willmount Estate, Janeboro and late of Howmedica. Deeply regretted by wife Violet, sons Ken and Billy, grandchildren Courtney, Chloe and Gavin, brother Maurice, sister-in-law Kay, daughter-in-law Caroline, Ken's partner Ashley, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Reposing Sunday, Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Requiem Mass Monday 11am, funeral afterwards Mt. St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John Gallagher, who died suddenly. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Pamela, children Robyn & Ben, parents John & Gráinne, sister Caithriona, brothers Ronald, Conor & Michael, father-in-law Eddie King, (mother-in-law Breda deceased), sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (Dec. 31st) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Jan. 1st) at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Finucane (née Fitzgerald), of Corgrigg, Foynes, Co. Limerick, formerly of Mary Street, Glin; December 28th 2018 peacefully at home with her family. Predeceased by her husband Mike. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Patrick and David, , daughters-in-law Niamh and Majella, grandchildren Sean, Allanah, Oisín and Lauren, great-grandson Elliot, nephews, nieces, sister Teresa (Murphy), sisters-in-law, relatives, close neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4.00pm to 7.00pm on Sunday December 30th 2018.Requiem Mass will take place on Monday December 31st at St. Senan's Church, Foynes at 12.30pm followed by burial afterwards at Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Boland (nee Comerford), of Granville Park.

Deeply regretted by husband John, son Derek, daughters Simone and Amy, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday 3:30pm to 4:30pm followed by removal to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday at 10am, cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. No flowers please, donations if desired to The Simon Community.