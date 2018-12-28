Deaths in Limerick - December 28, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home) of Finnuala Graydon (née Hanley) of Meadowvale Close, Raheen, Limerick

Pre-deceased by her husband Kenneth (Ken) and mother to Robert, Carol and Ivan. Grandmother to to Sean, Ruairi, Mark, Cormac, Ayesha and Alexander and much-loved mother-in -law to Deirdre (Culligan), John (O’Byrne) and Mary (Clancy).

Deeply mourned by her loving family including her last remaining sibling Ethel Roodhorst (The Netherlands); brother- in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great nephews & nieces and many friends.

Funeral Service will be held in Saint Mary’s Cathedral at 12 O’Clock on Monday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) followed by interment in the Cathedral graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Harnett (née Cross) of Good Shepherd Avenue, Pennywell, Limerick. Late of William Street and St Camillus Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Christy. Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Betty, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Wednesday (January 2) from 5pm with reomval at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (January 3) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to St. Camillus Hospital.

The death has occurred (Peacefully at Ard Na Rí Nursing Home) of John (Jack) O’Sullivan of Taylors Cross, Fedamore. Formerly of Milford, County Cork.

Beloved husband of the late Gemma. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Paddy and Frank (Kildorrey); daughters Marion (Wexford), Catherine (Castleconnell), Sheila (Dublin) and Josephine (Monaleen); sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety this Saturday (December 29) from 6.30pm, with removal at 8pm to St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12noon with burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Fedamore.

Family flowers only and house private please.

The death has occurred of Ursula O'Dowd (née Crowe) of Kilfrush, Knocklong, Limerick / Hospital. Formerly of Millfarm, Hospital Co. Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Harry and deeply regretted by her sons Niall and Liam; daughters Aileen, Fiona and Sinead, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Reposing at O'Learys Funeral Home, Hospital, on Saturday from 5pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in St John the Baptist Church, Hospital with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rita Mullins (née McCormack) of East Singland Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of Cornmarket Row.

Wife of the late Michael, survived by sons Michael, Patrick and Gerard, daughters Bridget, Christine Ann and Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home Gerald Griffin Street this Friday (December 28), from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred (suddenly at UHL) of Elaine Walsh of Autumn Lodge, Sycamore Drive, St. Vincent`s, Lisnagry

Beloved daughter of the late Conor and Ena Walsh, Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Karen and Linda, brothers-in-law Sean and Rob, nephews Harry and Max, uncles, aunts, cousins and the caring staff and friends of St. Vincent’s Centre, Limerick.

Reposing at her home, Autumn Lodge, this Friday (December 28) from 5pm until 7pm with Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday in St. Vincent's Church, Lisnagry.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Autumn Lodge.

The death has occurred of Lorna Shier of Prospect House, Foynes.

Elder daughter of the late Frederick and Vera. Sister of Richard (deceased), Freda, Philip and Christopher.

Lorna will be in Embury Close, Adare on Saturday, December 29, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to Ballingrane Methodist Church, arriving at 7pm with the family present until 8pm.

Service of Thanksgiving for her life will take place on Sunday, December 30, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

House private.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Nursing Home) of Josephine Lynch. Formerly of Athlunkard Street and Pennywell Road. Founding member and former manager of St. Mary’s Parish Credit Union.

Deeply regretted by her loving nephew Michael, his wife Mary, grandnephew Daniel, grandniece Fiona, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully in Milford Care Centre) of Michael Copues of Willow Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Late of Ranks.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Albert; sister-in-law Rita, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours, carers and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre this Friday from 4.30pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Saviour’s (Dominican) Church, Dominic Street, Limerick for Requiem mass at 11.30am followed by private cremation.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (Peacefully at St.Gobnait's Nursing Home) of Josephine (Josie) O'Brien (née O'Dwyer) of New Road, Rathkeale. Late of Ballinahinch, County Tipperary.

Predeceased by her husband Desmond, brother Andy and sisters Mary and Rita.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary and Siobhán, grandchildren Conor, Eoin, Aidan, Emer and Ciarán sons-in-law Les and Noel, sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Siobhán's home in Bell Mount, Skehanagh, Crecora this Friday from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral will arrive at St. Mary's Church Rathkeale for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer Day Care Centre, Adare.

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of Richard (Dick) Healy of Inch, County Clare / Limerick. Late of Aer Rianta, TWA, Northwest Airlines, Shannon Development.

Former national President of SKAL Ireland and member of Garryowen Football Club.

Beloved husband of Anne and dearest father of Gráinne, Sharon and Fiona.

Deeply regretted by his wife and daughters, sister Phyllis (Mulcahy); sons-in-law John, Will and Michael; grandchildren Jack, Rebecca, Jennifer, Jessica, Andrew, Mark, Katie, Shane and Hannah; sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick this Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church, Kilmaley, County Clare on Saturday for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in Mountemple Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Marie Carmody (née Kerley) of Tara Court, Watergate, Limerick. Late of Long lane, Sandmall. Formerly of Clover Meats.

Wife of the late James (Jimmy) and sadly missed by her loving son Denis and his partner Fiona; sisters Ann and Peg; brothers Connie, Denis and Tim; aunt Lova,;brother-in-law; sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St. Marys Church, St. Mary’s Place.

Requiem mass on Monday (New Year’s Eve) at 11am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.