Deaths in Limerick, December 24, 2018

The death has occurred of Tony Roche of Assumpta Park, Newcastle West. Ex postman.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lily; son Tony and partner Deborah; granddaughter Ellie-Grace, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedys Funeral Home, Newcastle West, this Monday (Christmas Eve) until 4pm with remains arriving at Newcastle West Church at 4.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (St Stephen's Day), at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary McMarlow of Cois Luachra, Dooradoyle.

Beloved wife of the late William. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Gerry and Tony, daughters Bernie, Mary and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Madge, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday (St Stephen’s Day) from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5pm to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (December 27) at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Bridie Lyons of Kilmacow, Kilfinny.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Thursday, December 27, at 12 midday followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations instead of flowers to Limerick Animal Welfare please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Sean Clifford of Norbiton Hill, Raheen, Limerick. Formerly of Caherconlish.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Christina, daughter Jane and her partner John; sons Sean and his wife Marlene; Barry and his partner Elaine, Don, grandchildren Melanie, Sean, Amy, David, Jacob, Bethany, Ella and Ada, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Pre-deceased by his sister Una.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday (St Stephen’s Day) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Nessan's Church, Raheen.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (December 27) at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Evelyn Bingham (née Clare) of Caher Road, Mungret

Beloved wife of Bobby. Sadly missed by her brothers Willie, Eddie, Victor and Harold, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, Uncle Harry, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday (December 27) from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Kilpeacon Church, Crecora.

Funeral Service on Friday, December 28 at 2pm with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Edwin Smyth of Tuogh, Adare.

Beloved husband of the late Florence.

Deeply regretted by Susan and Robert; Hilda and Ron; James and Esther; his grandchildren Blake, Sam, Lisa and Bryan, extended family and friends.

Funeral service on Friday (December 28) at 2pm in Adare Methodist Church followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Lorna Shier of Prospect House, Foynes.

Sister of the late Richard, Freda, Philip and Christopher.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at St Ita’s Hospital, NCW) of Joan Roche (née O'Shaughnessy) of Knocknadiha, Tournafulla.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Pat, brother Pat, sisters Peggy (England), Mary Jo and Theresa, mother-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family funeral home, Tournafulla on St. Stephen’s Day from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (December 27) at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Mulcaire. Manchester and late of Ballingrane, Railway Crossing’s, Rathkeale.

Daughter of the late Mollie Mulcaire. Sadly missed by her Father Jim, Sons and Daughter, Brothers, Sisters, Uncles, Aunt, extended Family, Relatives and Friends.

Requiem Mass in St. James Church, Cappagh on Wednesday (St Stephen’s Day) at 11am with burial of Ashes afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Rathkeale

The death has occurred (peacefully at Good Council Nursing Home) of Kathleen Madden (née Greene) of Moore Street, Cappamore.

Wife of the late Willie; sadly missed by her loving son Billy, daughter-in-law Bríd, granddaughter Tara, sister-in-law Rita, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore on Wednesday (St. Stephen’s Day) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Towerhill cemetery.