Deaths in Limerick - December 21, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Dillie (Bríd) Edmonds (née Clancy) of Brooklands, Castleconnell, Limerick. Formerly of Tubber, Clare.

Beloved wife of the late Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughters and sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Kitty, brother Chris, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, December 23, from 3 pm with removal at 7pm to St. Joseph's Church Castleconnell.

Requiem Mass on Monday (December 24), at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Anthony (Tony) Kirby of Thomas Street, Limerick. Formerly of Rathbane, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Lorna and Melissa; sons Jason and Adrian; brothers Michael, Jimmy, Connie, Thomas and Joseph; sisters Mary and Katherine, Grandchildren, son-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, Mary and all other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen Of Peace church 10am on Saturday with burial afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peter Taylor of Glin, County Limerick.

Reposing at his home until 7pm this Friday with Funeral Mass on Saturday, (December 22) in Glin Church at 11am.

Cremation will take place afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Ita's Hospice, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Thorpe’s Nursing Home) of Philomena Yelverton (née Storan) of Russell Close, Ballykeeffe, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Jim and dearly loved mother of Gerard, Mary and Margaret.

Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Annemarie, sons-in-law, Finbarr and John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday (December 24) from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Monday (December 24) at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Alzheimer Society, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Rachael Byrne (née Carey) of South Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Sean Byrne and mother of the late Kenneth. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Cormac, grandsons Gary & Alan, niece Rosario, nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (December 22) at St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street at 10am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Brother's of Charity, Bawnmore.

The death has occurred of John Dore of Brooklands, Nenagh, Tipperary. Formerly of Dromcollogher, Limerick and AIB Bank.

Sadly missed by his wife Christine, sons Robert and Conor, daughter Helen (Doyle), daughter-in-law Orla, son-in-law Stewart, grandchildren Thomas, Ronan, Jane, Peter and Eva, brothers Michael, Donal and Pat, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday (December 22) from 3pm to 5pm with Funeral arriving on Sunday morning to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 12 noon for Mass at 12.15pm.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Morgan of St. Oliver Plunkett Street, St. Mary`s Park, Limerick. Late of the FCA.

Sadly missed by his sisters Una, Helen, Jennifer and Kathleen; brother Stephen, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Sunday (December 23) from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Monday (December 24) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Ned O'Keefe of Mountplummer, Broadford, Limerick.

Predeceased by his mother Bridget, father Timmy and brother David.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Annmarie, Annmarie's partner Tom McAuliffe, granddaughters Katie and Lucy, sister Kathleen Coughlan (Whitegate, Cork), brother Billy (USA), father-in-law Paddy O'Keeffe, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford until 8pm this Friday with removal to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (December 22) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

Fresh flowers only please.

The death has occurred of James Thompson

A resident in San Valeriano Borgone, Turin, Italy passed away after a short illness in Susa Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mai, daughter Carol Ann with Tony, grandaughter Aisling with Filippo, and adored greatgrandson Emanuele. He will be sadly missed by his family relatives and friends.

Burial has taken place in Italy.