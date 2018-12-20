Deaths in Limerick - December 20, 2018

The death has occurred of Rachael BYRNE (née Carey), South Circular Road, Limerick and late of Carey's Road, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Sean Byrne & mother of the late Kenneth. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Cormac, grandsons Gary & Alan, niece Rosario, nephews, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (Dec.21st) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Requiem Mass Saturday (Dec. 22nd) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Brother's of Charity, Bawnmore.

The death has occurred of Patrick MORGAN, St. Oliver Plunkett Street, St. Mary`s Park, Limerick City, late of the F.C.A.

Patrick, will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Una, Helen, Jennifer & Kathleen, brother Stephen, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (Dec. 23rd) from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Monday (Dec. 24th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ned O'KEEFFE, Mountplummer, Broadford, Limerick, unexpectedly at The Mercy Hospital, Cork, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his mother Bridget, father Timmy and brother David. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Annmarie, Annmarie's partner Tom McAuliffe, granddaughters Katie and Lucy, sister Kathleen Coughlan (Whitegate, Cork), brother Billy (USA), father-in-law Paddy O'Keeffe, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Friday from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James THOMPSON, late of Limerick, Ireland resident in San Valeriano Borgone, Turin, Italy passed away after a short illness in Susa Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mai, daughter Carol Ann with Tony, grandaughter Aisling with Filippo, and adored greatgrandson Emanuele. He will be sadly missed by his family relatives and friends. RIP.

The death has occurred of Willie BARRETT, Ballylahive, Newcastle West, Limerick, peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Friday 21st December from 6-8pm. Arriving at Newcastlewest Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 22nd December at 2pm with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to St. Ita's Hospital.