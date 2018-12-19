Deaths in Limerick - December 19, 2018

The death has occurred of Willie BARRETT, Ballylahive, Newcastle West, Limerick, peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Friday 21st December from 6-8pm. Arriving at Newcastlewest Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 22nd December at 2pm with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to St. Ita's Hospital.

The death has occurred of Michael FOLEY, Sugar Hill, Templeglantine, Limerick, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.

Michael is sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Thomas, John, Pádraig (Sam) and Micheál, daughters Breda, Íde and Siobhán, brothers Tony and Thomas, sisters Bet (Sr. Cecelia C.P.), Anne and Daisy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Friday to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine to arrive for Requiem Mass at 1.00 p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Reilig na Tríonóide.

The death has occurred of John(Jack) HENEBRY, Kilscanlon, Galbally, Limerick, in the loving care of the Matron & Staff of Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum.

Predeceased by his brothers Michael & Thomas. Deeply regretted by his brothers Bill, Lar, Danny & Pat, sisters Anne McLoughlin (Dublin), Helen Morrissey (Bansha), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing this Thursday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick. E34 AE22, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Clonbeg Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William O'BRIEN, Hazeldene Drive, Ennis Road, Limerick, formerly of Dovea, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, late of McMahon’s and Spaights, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of Alice. Dearly loved father of Eugene. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Áine, grandchildren Eoin, Dara and Sinéad, brother Pa, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Ned O'KEEFFE, Mountplummer, Broadford, Limerick, unexpectedly at The Mercy Hospital, Cork, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Annmarie, Annmarie's partner Tom McAuliffe, granddaughters Katie and Lucy, sister Kathleen Coughlan (Whitegate, Cork), brother Billy (USA), father-in-law Paddy O'Keeffe, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Fresh flowers only please. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Stephen RASMUSSEN, Perth, Australia and late Lurriga, Patrickswell, Limerick, suddenly in Perth.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Deirdre, mother Kathleen, brothers Ole and Robert, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Dec. 23rd) from 5-6:30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Monday (Dec. 24th) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The death has occurred of Peter STACKPOOLE, Riddlestown, Rathkeale, Limerick, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Milford Care Centre.

Survived by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry this Thursday evening, December 20th, from 5pm to 7pm arriving at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, December 21st, at 11am.Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Teresa WALLACE (née Coughlan), Blackthorn Drive, Caherdavin Heights, Limerick, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of Alan. Dearly loved mother of Robert and Claire and Nana to Sarah. Sister of the late Celine and Leo. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Jane, Claire’s partner Jonathan, brothers Joseph and Sean, sisters Frances and Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milord Care Centre.