Deaths in Limerick - December 18, 2018

THE death has occurred of Joan (Jo) BROWNE (née Noonan), Killeedy, Ballagh, Limerick, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mick), brother Tade Noonan (Broadford) and sister Catherine Forde (Cork). Loved and adored mother of John, Niall, Mike, Donie, Ita, Kevin, Maurice and Mary (Roche). Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Richard, daughters-in-law Eileen, Noeleen, Carmel and Anne, grandchildren, greatgrandchild, brother Bill, sister Mamie Maguire, brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Wednesday from 5pm with Removal at 8pm to her residence. Arriving at St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary BROUDER (née Barrett), Templeathea, Athea, Limerick, peacefully at her home, in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her sons Paddy & Joe. Sadly missed by her loving husband Connie, sons Tom, Connie, John, Frank, Gene, Noel & Michael, daughters Eileen, Kathleen, Mary, Mairéad & Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Josie, brother Billy, sister-in-law Peg, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Sheila HARNETT (née Dillane), Rylane, Abbeyfeale Po, Co. Kerry and formerly of Asdee West, Co. Kerry who passed away following a short illness surrounded by her husband and daughters and the staff at University Hospital Kerry.

Sheila is very sadly missed by her loving husband Tim, daughters Ailish, Helen, Cathy and Tima, sons-in-law Cian, Niall and Robert, her 10 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to St. Brigid’s Church Duagh. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 p.m. Funeral afterwards to Springmount Cemetery Duagh.

The death has occurred of Seamus (Seamie) POWER, Durban, South Africa & Late of Lynwood Park, Limerick, suddenly, after a brief illness, in Durban.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sharon, son Liam, daughter Caela, mother Maura, brothers Colm & Padraig, sisters Joan, Mairín, Catherine, Tricia, Aileen, Deirdre & Gráinne, sisters-in-law with a special thanks to Debbie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service to take place in Durban. A Memorial Mass will take place in Limerick at a time to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Donal RYAN, Sylvan House, Park Village, Castletroy, Limerick, formerly of 13 Pery Square, late Principal Model School, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of the late Maureen, dearly loved father of John, Conor and Micil. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Majella, son-in-law Ralph, grandchildren Adam, Donal, Lucia, Andrew and Sena, sister Getta, sisters-in-law Mary and Ginny, family friend Eve nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre this Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castletroy. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul.

The death has occurred of Jeremiah SHEAHAN, Glenquinn South, Tournafulla, peacefully at St. Ita’s Hospital.

Survived by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Thursday, 20th December, from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Arriving at Tournafulla Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 21st December, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.