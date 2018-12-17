Deaths in Limerick - December 17, 2018

The death has occurred of Desmond (Dessie) COSGRAVE, 21 Garryglass Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, late of Limerick Docks, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Son of the late Mary and Christopher Cosgrave. Bother of the late Denis, Tony and Mike. Regretted by his brothers Martin, Frank, Peter, Bunny and Junior. Sisters Pauline, Majella and Anne. brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces especially Charlotte, Mikey, Denis, Barry and Alfie, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons funeral home, Thomas Street, Limerick this Wednesday from 6.00pm to 7.30 pm followed by removal to the Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Requiem mass on Thursday at 1.00pm with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of JOHN DALTON, Knocknagorna, Athea, Limerick, unexpectedly n the loving care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved son of the Late Willie Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving mother (Margaret) Peggie, brothers Patrick & Liam (Ardfert), sister Marie (Mulvihill -Moyvane), brother-in-law Thomas, sisters-in-law Mary (Kearney –Ardfert) & Mary (Moloney - Athea), nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Tuesday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea at 8.00 pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Templeathea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Billy HARTE, Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick city, late of Danus, R.E.M., Prospect A.F.C. & Pike Rovers A.F.C, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Keith & Jonathan, granddaughter Holly, brothers Christy & Brendan, Keith's partner Caroline, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (Dec. 18th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Saviour's (Dominican) Church, Glentworth Street. Requiem Mass Wednesday (Dec. 19th) at 11.30am followed by private Cremation at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred of Joe KEANE, No.24 Vale View, Kilfinane, Limerick, peacefully at St. Camillus Hospital. Retired CIE Limerick.

Husband of the late Teresa (née McMahon). Reposing at John McCarthy & Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane this Wednesday Evening from 6-8pm with removal to St. Andrews Church Kilfinane. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11:30am and burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan MC ENERY (née Brouder), Ballinahown, Monagea, Newcastle West, peacefully at her residence.

Wife of the late John. Survived by her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Monagea Church on Wednesday for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Contact: Riedy's Undertakers 069 62657.

The death has occurred of Tony O'CALLAGHAN, Blackabbey, Adare and late of Knockaney and former Garda Siochana,

Beloved husband of the late Madge, deeply regretted by his extended family. Very deeply regretted by his sons Finbarr, Brendan, Ken and Michael, daughter Stephanie, brothers Mikey, Mossy and Alec, sister Mavis, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing Tuesday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Ita SHINNORS (née O'Connor), Ballinacurra Road, Ballinacurra and formerly Prospect, Southill and Lisnagry, peacefully.

Beloved mother of children - Carol, Martin, David, Margaret, Siobhan, Eric, Edwin. Sadly missed by brothers & sisters - Paddy, Martin, Christy, Eva, Kathleen, Nora and brothers & Sisters in law, Daughters and Sons in Law and 11 grandchildren and her 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 10.30am at St Saviour's (Dominicans) Church, with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) WHELAN, Mulberry Road, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork and formerly of Portnard, Cappamore, Co. Limerick, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff of the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork.

Predeceased by his sister Teresa and brother- in- law Jack Donovan. Beloved husband of Madeleine (nee Morgan) and much loved father of Morgan, Howard, Lloyd and Madeleine Jnr. Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother Gerald, niece, nephews, cousins, cancer support, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Tuesday (December 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. followed by removal to Mitchelstown Parish Church. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore, Co. Limerick for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery, Murroe, Co. Limerick. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cunamh Cancer support, Bon Secours, Cork.

The death has occurred of Patryk KACPROWICZ, No.9 St John's Terrace, Hospital, at University Hospital Limerick, following an accident.

Deeply regretted by his partner Katarzyna, his son Nicholas, his daughter Nanette, his mother Jadwija, his father Krzysztof, brothers Rafal and Damian, sister in law Agnieszka and brothers in law Krystian and Lukasz, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O Learys Funeral Home Hospital on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm with removal to St John the Baptist Church Hospital at 6.30pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11.30 am followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. O Learys Funeral Undertakers Hospital, Co. Limerick 061 383204.